This Pakistani couple chose to feed poor children over grand wedding reception
Share
KARACHI – Grand wedding ceremonies these days are nothing but just a social ritual to follow. But people like these prove how irrelevant all that is. There are many incidents that often go unnoticed.
Recently, a newlywed generous couple of Sindh’s capital decided to feed the needy children instead of a lavish marriage reception.
Pictures of this Pakistani couple serving food to the underprivileged in Karachi were getting viral on social media.
A newly-married couple wanted to arrange a Daawat e Walima in the form of a dastarkhuaan too. And they did it this way!
????????#Karachi pic.twitter.com/L9WT9UkvR7— azhar khan (@azharkhn4) January 1, 2021
Netizens also praised the trendsetter couple for their generous act.
Earlier, a fast food restaurant in Karachi invited street Children to inaugurate their new outlet in Gulistan-e-Johar.
The inauguration was planned by a social welfare organization and the food chain. Photos of the ceremony went viral on the internet. People appreciated the act and applauded the fast-food chain for their thoughtfulness.
Guests of Honour – Street children inaugurate ... 12:42 PM | 28 Nov, 2020
KARACHI – A fast food restaurant in Karachi invited street Children to inaugurate their new outlet in ...
- This Pakistani couple chose to feed poor children over grand wedding ...09:00 PM | 1 Jan, 2021
- Honda increases prices of bikes in Pakistan08:41 PM | 1 Jan, 2021
- India's illegal actions, statements threaten peace in the region, FO07:31 PM | 1 Jan, 2021
-
- PM Imran performs ground-breaking of $100m automobile plant06:43 PM | 1 Jan, 2021
- Saba Qamar trolled for latest photoshoot05:37 PM | 1 Jan, 2021
- #ShaanSeShine – Sunsilk helps Pakistani girls break barriers with ...04:04 PM | 1 Jan, 2021
- It’s 2021! Here’s how Pakistani celebs welcomed the New Year06:20 PM | 1 Jan, 2021
- Pakistani celebrity couples who parted ways in 202007:50 PM | 31 Dec, 2020
- Controversies of Pakistani celebs in 202011:02 PM | 30 Dec, 2020
- 10 geological discoveries the mainstream media missed in 202009:37 PM | 30 Dec, 2020
- Famous figures who left the world in 202006:20 PM | 30 Dec, 2020