This Pakistani couple chose to feed poor children over grand wedding reception

KARACHI – Grand wedding ceremonies these days are nothing but just a social ritual to follow. But people like these prove how irrelevant all that is. There are many incidents that often go unnoticed.

Recently, a newlywed generous couple of Sindh’s capital decided to feed the needy children instead of a lavish marriage reception.

Pictures of this Pakistani couple serving food to the underprivileged in Karachi were getting viral on social media.

A newly-married couple wanted to arrange a Daawat e Walima in the form of a dastarkhuaan too. And they did it this way! ????????#Karachi pic.twitter.com/L9WT9UkvR7 — azhar khan (@azharkhn4) January 1, 2021

Netizens also praised the trendsetter couple for their generous act.

Earlier, a fast food restaurant in Karachi invited street Children to inaugurate their new outlet in Gulistan-e-Johar.

The inauguration was planned by a social welfare organization and the food chain. Photos of the ceremony went viral on the internet. People appreciated the act and applauded the fast-food chain for their thoughtfulness.