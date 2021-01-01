This Pakistani couple chose to feed poor children over grand wedding reception
Web Desk
09:00 PM | 1 Jan, 2021
This Pakistani couple chose to feed poor children over grand wedding reception
KARACHI – Grand wedding ceremonies these days are nothing but just a social ritual to follow. But people like these prove how irrelevant all that is. There are many incidents that often go unnoticed.

Recently, a newlywed generous couple of Sindh’s capital decided to feed the needy children instead of a lavish marriage reception.

Pictures of this Pakistani couple serving food to the underprivileged in Karachi were getting viral on social media.

Netizens also praised the trendsetter couple for their generous act.

Earlier, a fast food restaurant in Karachi invited street Children to inaugurate their new outlet in Gulistan-e-Johar.

The inauguration was planned by a social welfare organization and the food chain. Photos of the ceremony went viral on the internet. People appreciated the act and applauded the fast-food chain for their thoughtfulness.

