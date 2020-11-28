Guests of Honour – Street children inaugurate Karachi restaurant

KARACHI – A fast food restaurant in Karachi invited street Children to inaugurate their new outlet in Gulistan-e-Johar.

The inauguration was planned by a social welfare organization and the food chain. Photos of the ceremony went viral on the internet. People appreciated the act and applauded the fast-food chain for their thoughtfulness.

The staggering gesture from the owner melted many hearts and set a precedent for choosing the mistreated community.

Franchise owner, Muhammad Azeem said in a social media post, he said We did not do this for publicity; it was an honest effort to give a moment of happiness to underprivileged children. We have done similar drives in the past as well. We had invited such kids to our other restaurants, and we did many visits to centres where special kids live.”

He added, “Yes, this is our first attempt to inaugurate the restaurant with the street kids. The initiative was taken to create awareness in society as we believe that every little step is important in its own space.”

Children were also served complimentary order with the same respect as the first customers.

The smile and the happiness on the children face said it all.