Pakistan reports 3,045 cases, 45 deaths amid COVID-19 surge

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Saturday has recorded 3,045 COVID-19 cases and 45 deaths in the last 24 hours.

As per the figures of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll stands at 7,942, while 2,172 patients are said to be in critical condition. The national tally of cases currently stands at 392,356.

At least 337,553 people have recovered from the deadly disease.

CM Punjab aide Firdous Ashiq Awan lambasted the Pakistan Democratic Movement on politicizing the second wave of COVID-19.

پنجاب میں مجموعی کورونا کیسز=117,160 صحتیاب افراد=98,191 جاں بحق افراد=2,945 پنجاب میں گذشتہ روز 18,198کورونا ٹیسٹ ہوئے۔ 654کیسز پوزیٹیو جبکہ 22افراد جاں بحق ہوئے۔ ایک طرف کورونا کے جان لیوا وار تو دوسری طرف ان حالات میں بھی PDMپر سیاست کا نشہ طاری! خدارا؛ عوام، ملک پر رحم کریں — Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) November 28, 2020

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab and other regions.

Till now 170,206 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 117,898 in Punjab, 46,604 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 17,046 in Balochistan, 29,427 in Islamabad, 6,556 in Azad Kashmir and 4,619 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

PakvsNZ: Another Pakistan cricketer tests ... 11:06 AM | 28 Nov, 2020 ISLAMABAD/WELLINGTON – A seventh member of the Pakistan cricket team in New Zealand has tested positive for ...

Moreover, 2,960 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 2,897 in Sindh, 1,355 in KP, 165 in Balochistan, 307 in Islamabad, 161 in Azad Kashmir and 97 in GB.

Pakistan has so far conducted 5,435,139 coronavirus tests and 48,223 in the last 24 hours.