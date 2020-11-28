Funeral prayers of Nawaz Sharif’s mother offered in Sharif Medical City
02:35 PM | 28 Nov, 2020
Funeral prayers of Nawaz Sharif’s mother offered in Sharif Medical City
LAHORE – The funeral prayers of former PM Nawaz Sharif and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif mother Begum Shamim Akhtar offered in Lahore today (Saturday).

Late Begum Shamim Akhtar will be buried next to her husband, Mian Muhammad Sharif in Jati Umrah.

The body arrived Lahore from London via British Airways flight BA-059. The dead body was received by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders Shehbaz Sharif and son Hamza Shahbaz.

Punjab government released PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz on parole for five days. PML-N had requested for fourteen-day parole. The parole has been granted to attend the final ritual of Begum Shamim Akhtar.

Earlier on Friday, funeral prayers of Begum Shamim Akhtar, mother of Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif, were offered at London's Regent Park mosque.

Last rituals of Nawaz Sharif's mother offered in ... 05:19 PM | 27 Nov, 2020

LONDON – Funeral prayers of Begum Shamim Akhtar, mother of Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif, were offered at ...

