Last rituals of Nawaz Sharif's mother offered in London (VIDEO)
05:19 PM | 27 Nov, 2020
LONDON – Funeral prayers of Begum Shamim Akhtar, mother of Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif, were offered at London's Regent Park mosque earlier today.

Only close family members including the former prime minister, sons Hasan and Hussain Nawaz and Ishaq Dar among 30 people attended the funeral prayers.

As per the United Kingdom's coronavirus guidelines, the number of participants at the funeral was limited to 30.

Begum Shamim Akhtar will be buried beside her late husband, Mian Sharif, and arrangements in this regard have been finalised.

