Last rituals of Nawaz Sharif's mother offered in London (VIDEO)
LONDON – Funeral prayers of Begum Shamim Akhtar, mother of Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif, were offered at London's Regent Park mosque earlier today.
Only close family members including the former prime minister, sons Hasan and Hussain Nawaz and Ishaq Dar among 30 people attended the funeral prayers.
As per the United Kingdom's coronavirus guidelines, the number of participants at the funeral was limited to 30.
میاں نواز شریف اور میاں شہباز شریف کی والدہ محترمہ بیگم شمیم اختر کی نماز جنازہ لندن میں ادا کردی گئی— PML(N) (@pmln_org) November 27, 2020
نمازِ جنازہ میں میاں نواز شریف سمیت خاندان کی قریبی لوگوں کی شرکت pic.twitter.com/V4GYDNovws
The dead body of Begum Shamim Akhtar, who passed away at the age of 89 in London last week, is expected to reach Pakistan on Saturday. Her funeral prayers were offered in London's Regent Park today, with 30 people including ex-PM Nawaz Sharif in attendance.
Begum Shamim Akhtar will be buried beside her late husband, Mian Sharif, and arrangements in this regard have been finalised.
