PakvsNZ: Another Pakistan cricketer tests positive for COVID-19
ISLAMABAD/WELLINGTON – A seventh member of the Pakistan cricket team in New Zealand has tested positive for COVID-19 and will join other teammates in quarantine.
Earlier on Tuesday, Six members of the 53-member squad tested positive. The seventh member tested positive on Friday during the testing on the third day of their isolation period.
Ministry of Health of New Zealand said in a statement, “One additional member of the Pakistan cricket squad has today tested positive during routine testing, the remainder of the results from the squad’s day 3 swab testing — apart from the six who have already returned a positive result — are negative.”
Players who test positive while in isolation need to be in isolation beyond the usual 14-day period.
The Pakistan team has already received a final warning from the New Zealand Health Ministry after players breached protocols on their first day in isolation. The Ministry said closed-circuit television footage from the team’s Christchurch hotel showed squad members mingling in corridors and sharing food.
