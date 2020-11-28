Google Doodle pays tribute to Bano Qudsia on 92nd birthday
11:29 AM | 28 Nov, 2020
11:29 AM | 28 Nov, 2020
LAHORE – Legendary Pakistani writer Bano Qudsia is featured Saturday in a Google Doodle on the 92nd birthday.

Bano Qudsia known as Bano Aapa is widely credited as one of the most significant Urdu language authors in modern times Qudsia earned enormous acclaim for Urdu classics like her television play Aadhi Baat and novel Raja Gidh.

Born in 1928 in Firozpur, British India, as Qudsia Chattha. Her family migrated to Lahore after the partition of India and had begun writing short stories as a child while she was in class 5. She graduated from the Kinnaird College in Lahore and then joined the Government College University (Lahore for her masters in Urdu literature which she completed in 1951. She also met her future husband and fellow luminary of Urdu literature Ashfaq Ahmad at GCU.

Some of her other well-known writings include; Aatish-i-zer-i-paa, Aik Din, Asay Pasay, Chahar Chaman, Chhotaa Sheher Baray Log, Footpath ki Ghaas, Haasil Ghaat and Hawa Kay Naam. Her most well-known plays include; Tamasil, Hawa ke Naam, Seharay and Khaleej.

The Government of Pakistan conferred her with Sitara-i-Imtiaz in 1983. She was also honoured with Hilal-i-Imtiaz by the government in 2010. In 2012, the Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) awarded Bano Qudsia with the Kamal-e-Fun Award, which is a lifetime achievement award.

TV actress Maryam Nafees tests positive for coronavirus
12:01 PM | 28 Nov, 2020

