Qureshi meets UAE Minister of State at OIC Council of FM's meeting

ISLAMABAD/NIAMEY – Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi meets UAE Minister of State Reem Al Hashimi on the sidelines of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers’ meeting in Niger on Saturday.

Qureshi reiterates Pakistan closer cooperation with the United Arab Emirates in diverse fields.

Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs tweets in accordance with the meeting.

FM @SMQureshiPTI met #UAE Minister of State Reem Al Hashimi on sidelines of #OIC47CFMNiamey. Exchanged views on bilateral cooperation, #COVIDー19, ????????’s participation in the Expo & other matters of mutual interest. 1/2@MoFAICUAE pic.twitter.com/N1RxBnpROy — Spokesperson ???????? MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) November 28, 2020

Both leaders discussed matters of mutual interest, including Pakistan’s participation in the Expo. They also exchanged opinions on bilateral cooperation on various matters.

FM stressed #Pakistan’s commitment to forge closer cooperation with #UAE in diverse fields. Apprising the Emirati Minister of the difficulties being faced by ???????? citizens with regard to #UAE visa, FM underscored the need to address issue at the earliest possible. 2/2 — Spokesperson ???????? MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) November 28, 2020

On the occasion, he said Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates enjoy fraternal relations based on religious and cultural harmony. They agreed to improve mutual exchanges to develop bilateral cooperation.

On the other hand, the Emirati Minister of State appreciated Foreign Minister’s statement at the 47th CFM Session. He also appreciated Pakistan’s initiative to propose an OIC solution to dealing with Islamophobia.

Apart from that, both sides also focused on the importance of further strengthening the OIC as a united platform of Muslim Ummah.