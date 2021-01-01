Pakistan, India swap list of nuclear installations
Web Desk
09:19 PM | 1 Jan, 2021
Pakistan, India swap list of nuclear installations
Share

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan and India have exchanged a list of nuclear installations and facilities in both the countries under 1992 agreement, the Foreign Office said on Friday.

The Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said the list of nuclear installations and facilities in Pakistan was officially handed over to a representative of the Indian High Commission at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

As part of the exchange, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi handed over the list of Indian Nuclear installations and facilities to a representative of the Pakistan High Commission.

Both countries inform each other of their nuclear installations and facilities on January 1st every year under the agreement on Prohibition of Attacks against Nuclear Installations and Facilities between Pakistan and India. The annual practice started in 1992.

Recently, Pakistan has warned that New Delhi is planning to stage another "false-flag operation" similar to the Pulwama incident. The Indian move aims to divert world’s attention from its internal and external issues.

Pakistani military on high alert as India ... 10:12 PM | 9 Dec, 2020

ISLAMABAD – India appears to be planning to stage another false flag operation in a bid to disrupt regional ...

More From This Category
It's New Year, not Halloween! Peshawar ...
09:41 PM | 1 Jan, 2021
This Pakistani couple chose to feed poor children ...
09:00 PM | 1 Jan, 2021
India's illegal actions, statements threaten ...
07:31 PM | 1 Jan, 2021
How many Indian prisoners are in Pakistani jails?
07:01 PM | 1 Jan, 2021
PM Imran performs ground-breaking of $100m ...
06:43 PM | 1 Jan, 2021
Firdous Ashiq Awan on Rescue ride (VIDEO)
05:17 PM | 1 Jan, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Adnan Siddiqui gets candid about Meray Paas Tum Ho and Dum Mastam
10:03 PM | 1 Jan, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr