Pakistan, India swap list of nuclear installations

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan and India have exchanged a list of nuclear installations and facilities in both the countries under 1992 agreement, the Foreign Office said on Friday.

The Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said the list of nuclear installations and facilities in Pakistan was officially handed over to a representative of the Indian High Commission at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

As part of the exchange, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi handed over the list of Indian Nuclear installations and facilities to a representative of the Pakistan High Commission.

Both countries inform each other of their nuclear installations and facilities on January 1st every year under the agreement on Prohibition of Attacks against Nuclear Installations and Facilities between Pakistan and India. The annual practice started in 1992.

Recently, Pakistan has warned that New Delhi is planning to stage another "false-flag operation" similar to the Pulwama incident. The Indian move aims to divert world’s attention from its internal and external issues.