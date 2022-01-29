Hareem Farooq receives flak for her wardrobe choices
Celebrities are being trolled endlessly and the latest star to get targetted by fashion and moral police is the stunning Hareem Farooq who has come under fire due to her wardrobe choices.
The Main Khayal Hoon Kisi Aur Ka star was recently spotted walking the ramp in Dubai for Amato Couture. Dressed to the nines, the 29-year-old looked stunning in a gold avant-garde outfit.
However, the netizens have slammed her dressing and directed backlash towards her ramp outfit which they have compared to bedspreads and quilts.
Keyboard warriors expressed their displeasure over Hareem's outfit. Furthermore, they requested her to wear a better outfit that is well-tailored rather than a puffy gown.
The Heer Maan Ja star who is known for her on-point graceful fashion choices left the masses upset and disappointed.
On the work front, Hareem has been praised for her performance in various drama serials including Mausam, Mere Humdum Mere Dost, Dusri Bivi, Diyar-e-Dil, Mere Jeevan Saathi and Sanam.
