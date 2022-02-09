Iqra Aziz trolled after video from her Thailand vacation goes viral

Pakistani celebrity couple Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain recently jetted off to Thailand and the couple documented their travel diaries enthusiastically and shared them on social media.

The much-adored celebrities are quite the globe trotters and their enthralling Instagram feed is proof of their travelling adventures.

This time around, the Ranjha Ranjha Kardi star's video has been going viral online where she and her friend are spotted getting a braided hairdo during their recent vacation.

Savouring her days in Phuket, Aziz and her friend are twinning in adorable neon outfits whilst getting their braids done by professional stylists.

However, the keyboard warriors seem to have found a trolling point. The moral bridge shamed her choice of clothing. Derogatory comments also poured under her picture due to the background. Here is what the netizens had to say:

Earlier, Yasir and Iqra got hitched in December 2019 after Yasir proposed his lady love at the LSA 2019. They welcomed their first child Kabir in July this year.

Recently, Aziz expressed her disappointment after husband Yasir Hussain and Ayesha Omar's much-awaited film 'Javed Iqbal: The Untold Story of a Serial Killer ' has gotten banned by authorities.