Nominations for Oscars 2022 revealed – Here's all you need to know!

Nominations for Oscars 2022 have been announced in a streamed broadcast hosted by actors Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan.

The ceremony is slated to take place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on March 27, and will recognise movies released between March 1 and December 31, 2021.

Here is a look at it with the list of nominations and the respective nominees.

Best Picture

“Belfast”

“CODA”

“Don’t Look Up”

“Drive My Car”

“Dune”

“King Richard”

“Licorice Pizza”

“Nightmare Alley”

“The Power of the Dog”

“West Side Story”

Best Director

Kenneth Branagh, “Belfast”

Ryusuke Hamaguchi, “Drive My Car”

Paul Thomas Anderson, “Licorice Pizza”

Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog”

Steven Spielberg, “West Side Story”

Best Actor

Javier Bardem, “Being the Ricardos”

Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Power of the Dog”

Andrew Garfield, “Tick, Tick … Boom!”

Will Smith, “King Richard”

Denzel Washington, “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

Best Actress

Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

Olivia Colman, “The Lost Daughter”

Penélope Cruz, “Parallel Mothers”

Nicole Kidman, “Being the Ricardos”

Kristen Stewart, “Spencer”

Best Supporting Actor

Ciaran Hinds, “Belfast”

Troy Kotsur, “CODA”

Jesse Plemons, “The Power of the Dog”

J.K. Simmons, “Being the Ricardos”

Kodi Smit-McPhee, “The Power of the Dog”

Best Supporting Actress

Jessie Buckley, “The Lost Daughter”

Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story”

Judi Dench, “Belfast”

Kirsten Dunst, “The Power of the Dog”

Aunjanue Ellis, “King Richard”

Original Screenplay

“Belfast”

“Don’t Look Up”

“King Richard”

“Licorice Pizza”

“The Worst Person in the World”

Adapted Screenplay

“CODA”

“Drive My Car”

“Dune”

“The Lost Daughter”

“The Power of the Dog”

Animated Feature

“Encanto”

“Flee”

“Luca”

“The Mitchells vs. the Machines”

“Raya and the Last Dragon”

Production Design

“Dune”

“Nightmare Alley”

“The Power of the Dog”

“The Tragedy of Macbeth”

“West Side Story”

Costume Design

“Cruella”

“Cyrano”

“Dune”

“Nightmare Alley”

“West Side Story”

Cinematography

“Dune”

“Nightmare Alley”

“The Power of the Dog”

“The Tragedy of Macbeth”

“West Side Story”

Editing

“Don’t Look Up”

“Dune”

“King Richard”

“The Power of the Dog”

“Tick, Tick … Boom!”

Makeup and Hairstyling

“Coming 2 America”

“Cruella”

“Dune”

“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

“House of Gucci”

Sound

“Belfast”

“Dune”

“No Time to Die”

“The Power of the Dog”

“West Side Story”

Visual Effects

“Dune”

“Free Guy”

“No Time to Die”

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”

“Spider-Man: No Way Home”

Score

“Don’t Look Up”

“Dune”

“Encanto”

“Parallel Mothers

“The Power of the Dog”

Song

“Be Alive” (“King Richard”)

“Dos Oruguitas” (“Encanto”)

“Down to Joy” (“Belfast”)

“No Time To Die” (“No Time to Die”)

“Somehow You Do” (“Four Good Days”)

Feature Documentary

“Ascension”

“Attica”

“Flee”

“Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)”

“Writing With Fire”

Feature International

“Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom,” Bhutan

“Flee,” Denmark

“The Hand of God,” Italy

“Drive My Car,” Japan

“The Worst Person in the World,” Norway

Short Animation

“Affairs of the Art”

“Bestia”

“Boxballet”

“Robin Robin”

“The Windshield Wiper”

Short Documentary

“Audible”

“Lead Me Home”

“The Queen of Basketball”

“Three Songs for Benazir”

“When We Were Bullies”

Live-Action Short

“The Dress”

“The Long Goodbye”

“On My Mind”

“Please Hold”

“Ala Kachuu — Take and Run”