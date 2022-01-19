Video of Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain riding an elephant goes viral

Pakistani celebrity couple Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain are quite the power couple, given Aziz is much loved through her body of work and the latter is always in the headlines for his strong opinions.

The much-adored celebrities are quite the globe trotters and their enthralling Instagram feed is proof of their travelling adventures.

Taking to Instagram, the beautiful couple was spotted enjoying an elephant ride during their picturesque vacation in Thailand.

"Is ne hathi se itni beaten ki k woh tang agaya. End mai hathi ne mazrat ki aur kaha bibi tu utar ja. But what an amazing experience it was", the Jhooti actor captioned.

Earlier, Yasir and Iqra got hitched in December 2019 after Yasir proposed his lady love at the LSA 2019. They welcomed their first child Kabir in July this year.

On the work front, Iqra Aziz's blockbuster drama serial Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3 set a benchmark of its own as it amassed more than two billion views on Youtube.