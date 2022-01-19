Video of Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain riding an elephant goes viral
Share
Pakistani celebrity couple Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain are quite the power couple, given Aziz is much loved through her body of work and the latter is always in the headlines for his strong opinions.
The much-adored celebrities are quite the globe trotters and their enthralling Instagram feed is proof of their travelling adventures.
Taking to Instagram, the beautiful couple was spotted enjoying an elephant ride during their picturesque vacation in Thailand.
"Is ne hathi se itni beaten ki k woh tang agaya. End mai hathi ne mazrat ki aur kaha bibi tu utar ja. But what an amazing experience it was", the Jhooti actor captioned.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Earlier, Yasir and Iqra got hitched in December 2019 after Yasir proposed his lady love at the LSA 2019. They welcomed their first child Kabir in July this year.
On the work front, Iqra Aziz's blockbuster drama serial Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3 set a benchmark of its own as it amassed more than two billion views on Youtube.
Pankaj Tripathi gets candid about online exchange ... 02:45 PM | 7 Jan, 2022
Breaking barriers and complimenting the artist of a neighbouring country seems pretty challenging but Iqra Aziz's ...
- Wheat production competition for the year 2021-202210:13 PM | 17 Jan, 2022
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Effective measures of water conservation and yeild enhancement04:57 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Subsidies on agricultural implements to increase production of pulses12:27 PM | 9 Jan, 2022
- Punjab government announces subsidy on sunflower cultivation10:24 PM | 8 Jan, 2022
- DC Rawalpindi removed over Murree tragedy06:47 PM | 19 Jan, 2022
- UK man who advertised himself on matrimonial billboards gives an ...06:45 PM | 19 Jan, 2022
-
- PSL 2022 – NCOC lowers crowd capacity to 25% amid Omicron spike06:05 PM | 19 Jan, 2022
- CPEC pace satisfactory, Chinese ambassador tells Pakistan Army chief05:45 PM | 19 Jan, 2022
-
- Xulfi accused of plagiarising Coke Studio’s ‘Tu Jhoom’ melody05:00 PM | 19 Jan, 2022
- Saba Qamar and Ahsan Khan pair up for an upcoming project04:42 PM | 19 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Famous Figures We Lost in 202107:03 PM | 31 Dec, 2021