Sahiwal’s Independent MNA Chaudhry Usman meets PM Shehbaz to join PML-N

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif welcomed Independent Member of National Assembly from Sahiwal Chaudhry Usman Ali into ranks of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in meeting held in Islamabad today.

Prime Minister expressed best wishes for Chaudhry Usman Ali’s future political journey within the party as the newly joined MNA lauded the government’s performance and expressed full confidence in its policies.

Chaudhry Usman Ali also congratulated Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on national budget for upcoming fiscal year in the National Assembly, prasing it as “pro-people and development-oriented budget.”

During meeting, discussions were held regarding developmental needs and ongoing projects in the Sahiwal constituency. Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to addressing local issues and accelerating progress in the region. Prime Minister’s Advisor Rana Sanaullah was also present during the meeting.