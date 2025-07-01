Earthquake jolts Lahore, parts of Punjab

LAHORE – A 4.4 magnitude earthquake struck Lahore and multiple cities of Punjab on Tuesday in latest seismic activity.

The National Seismic Centre Islamabad said the mild earthquake originated at the depth of 14 kilometers in 25 km south south-west of Lahore at 11:39 am Pakistan Standard Time.

Tremors were felt in Kasur, Okara, Sheikhupra, Muridke, Kamoke, Nankana and surrounding areas as it created panic among people who came out of their houses and offices out of fear.

There are no immediate reports of damages so far.

Several social media users also shared that they felt tremors in Lahore:

Earthquake felt iN Lahore and surrounding areas

Stay safe — zakiqoutes (@zakiqoutes) July 1, 2025