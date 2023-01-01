Mehwish Hayat turns up the heat on the internet with latest picture

Lollywood's top-tier actress Mehwish Hayat has been reigning the industry with her charm and elegance. The 34-year-old actress has millions of admirers all over the world enchanted by her ethereal beauty. The Meray Qatil Meray Dildar famed actress's Instagram has been the hub of her scintillating pictures which melt the hearts of netizens.

Despite her stardom and busy schedule, the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz recipient is always treating her fans with breathtaking pictures of herself wherever she goes. Once again, the Ms. Mavel diva shared an aesthetically pleasing photo that broke the internet.

The London Nahi Jaunga famed actress was pictured in burgundy colored hair, minimal makeup, and a bandage halter dress in yellow and white stripes.

Social media users were in awe of the actress as she exuded elegance.

On the work front, Hayat was recently seen in Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2, Load Wedding, 3 Bahadur: Rise of the Warriors, Chhalawa, Baaji, and London Nahi Jaunga.