Hira, Mani's mid-air NYE dinner takes the internet by storm

While the rest of the world is busy partying, having family gatherings, or watching fireworks, Lollywood's power couple Hira and Mani's surprising gastronomic dinner experience received more attention on the internet than anything else.

Although dining experiences for such A-list stars aren't a huge deal especially when they can afford to go to boujee restaurants, Hira and Mani's out-of-the-ordinary dining out at a Belgium-based eatery has prompted their millions of fans to have their next gathering mid-air.

The couple was seemingly having the best time of their life as they celebrated New Year's night in their usually stunning way.

However, netizens gave a mixed response to the couple's latest venture.

On the work front, Hira was recently seen in Ghalati, Kashf, Mohabbatein Chahatein, Yun Tu Hai Pyar Bohut, Mein Hari Piya, Ibn-e-Hawa, Yeh Na Thi Hamari Qismat, and Aik Anaar Do Beemar.

Mani, on the other hand, was seen in Lollipop, Yaqeen Ka Safar, Bandish, Dil Toh Bacha Hai, and Chupke Chupke.