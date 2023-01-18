Search

Immigration

Dubai Work Visa - Here's what you need to work in UAE

Web Desk 11:10 PM | 18 Jan, 2023
Dubai Work Visa - Here's what you need to work in UAE
DUBAI - Millions of people leave their homeland in search of better jobs each year and one of the most attractive destinations for them is Dubai which offers work visas to the skilled professionals in diverse fields.

If you are also seeking an oppurtunity to work in Dubai, you should keep in mind that you will need a work visa in this regard. The Dubai Work visa is issued to those international candidates who have already entered the country using the entry permit.

It is easier to get the work visa for Dubai if you have a specialized skill; however, for jobs of general nature, Dubai offers good oppurtunities.

Types of Dubai Work Visa 2023

There is only one type of Dubai Work Visa, and its ancillary items are as under: 

  • Entry visa
  • Residence Visa
  • Emirates ID card

It is to be mentioned that getting UAE Work Visa is not what it all takes. Before applying for a work visa, all international candidates will need to obtain an entry visa, which will permit them to enter the UAE, a residence visa, which will allow them to stay for a certain period, and an emirates ID card which will let them move freely and legally in the emirate.

Interestingly, the new UAE visa rules allow the relatives or friends of a UAE resident or citizen to apply for an entry permit for temporary work purposes.

Dubai Work Visa Validity

The validity of all entry visas in UAE is 60 days. These visas can also be renewed. You will need the following requirements for the entry visa

  • Proof of sound health 
  • Work contract
  • Confirmation letter from the employer stating the purpose of the visit

Once you enter the country, your employer will be responsible for getting you a residence visa, Emirate ID card, and labor card. The validity of the residence visa is usually 1-2 years. The visa can be renewed without much hassle. Moreover, the lower age limit to apply for a Dubai Work visa is 18 or equivalent at the time of application.

Dubai Work Visa Requirements

The documents which are needed for the application process for a Dubai Work Visa are mentioned below:

  • Photocopy and a valid passport
  • Passport size photographs
  • Copies of academic qualifications
  • Copies of birth certificates
  • Copies of marriage certificates (if available)
  • Emirates ID Card
  • Entry permitted by the Ministry of Labor
  • Government-approved health certificate
  • Proof of accommodation in UAE
  • A copy of the company card
  • Proof of enough financial resources to fulfill living expenses in UAE.
  • Proof of submitted application fee charges

The required documents can vary depending on the nature of employment as well as fresh guidelines issued from time to time.

How to Apply for Dubai Work Visa?

To be able to apply for a Dubai Work visa, you must have a job offer from a UAE company or any employer.  This job offer can be obtained after visiting UAE as well.

For work visa, your employer will apply to the Ministry of Labor (MOL) for visa quota approval on your behalf. The employer will submit a contract of employment signed by you to the MOL.

Meanwhile, you must apply for a Residence visa within 60 days of entering UAE. Applicants will also need to apply for the Emirates ID Card, which will be issued by the Emirates Identity Authority center (EIDA).

After approval, applicants will receive an employment entry visa.

How to Find Job

There can be multiple ways to get a job in Dubai. Some of the applicants prefer searching jobs while dropping their CVS in hard form in different offices while others apply through online job portals. It depends n your skill and suitability of the job as to which method offers you the best deal.  

