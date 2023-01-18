Dubai Work Visa - Here's what you need to work in UAE

DUBAI - Millions of people leave their homeland in search of better jobs each year and one of the most attractive destinations for them is Dubai which offers work visas to the skilled professionals in diverse fields.
If you are also seeking an oppurtunity to work in Dubai, you should keep in mind that you will need a work visa in this regard. The Dubai Work visa is issued to those international candidates who have already entered the country using the entry permit.
It is easier to get the work visa for Dubai if you have a specialized skill; however, for jobs of general nature, Dubai offers good oppurtunities.
Types of Dubai Work Visa 2023
There is only one type of Dubai Work Visa, and its ancillary items are as under:
It is to be mentioned that getting UAE Work Visa is not what it all takes. Before applying for a work visa, all international candidates will need to obtain an entry visa, which will permit them to enter the UAE, a residence visa, which will allow them to stay for a certain period, and an emirates ID card which will let them move freely and legally in the emirate.
Interestingly, the new UAE visa rules allow the relatives or friends of a UAE resident or citizen to apply for an entry permit for temporary work purposes.
Dubai Work Visa Validity
The validity of all entry visas in UAE is 60 days. These visas can also be renewed. You will need the following requirements for the entry visa
Once you enter the country, your employer will be responsible for getting you a residence visa, Emirate ID card, and labor card. The validity of the residence visa is usually 1-2 years. The visa can be renewed without much hassle. Moreover, the lower age limit to apply for a Dubai Work visa is 18 or equivalent at the time of application.
Dubai Work Visa Requirements
The documents which are needed for the application process for a Dubai Work Visa are mentioned below:
The required documents can vary depending on the nature of employment as well as fresh guidelines issued from time to time.
How to Apply for Dubai Work Visa?
To be able to apply for a Dubai Work visa, you must have a job offer from a UAE company or any employer. This job offer can be obtained after visiting UAE as well.
For work visa, your employer will apply to the Ministry of Labor (MOL) for visa quota approval on your behalf. The employer will submit a contract of employment signed by you to the MOL.
Meanwhile, you must apply for a Residence visa within 60 days of entering UAE. Applicants will also need to apply for the Emirates ID Card, which will be issued by the Emirates Identity Authority center (EIDA).
After approval, applicants will receive an employment entry visa.
How to Find Job
There can be multiple ways to get a job in Dubai. Some of the applicants prefer searching jobs while dropping their CVS in hard form in different offices while others apply through online job portals. It depends n your skill and suitability of the job as to which method offers you the best deal.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 18, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|236.4
|238.9
|Euro
|EUR
|269.5
|271.25
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|303
|306
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68.1
|68.65
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|66.1
|66.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|171.75
|173
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|606.78
|611.29
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|184.8
|186.15
|China Yuan
|CNY
|34
|34.25
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|33.23
|33.58
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|29.19
|29.54
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.81
|2.89
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.43
|2.47
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|744.87
|749.87
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|52.59
|53.04
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|145.69
|146.89
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|592.57
|597.07
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|62.68
|63.18
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|175
|176.3
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|246.07
|247.82
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.95
|7.05
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs185,100 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs158,700.
Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs145,950 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 169,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 185,100
|PKR 2,120
|Karachi
|PKR 185,100
|PKR 2,120
|Islamabad
|PKR 185,100
|PKR 2,120
|Peshawar
|PKR 185,100
|PKR 2,120
|Quetta
|PKR 185,100
|PKR 2,120
|Sialkot
|PKR 185,100
|PKR 2,120
|Attock
|PKR 185,100
|PKR 2,120
|Gujranwala
|PKR 185,100
|PKR 2,120
|Jehlum
|PKR 185,100
|PKR 2,120
|Multan
|PKR 185,100
|PKR 2,120
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 185,100
|PKR 2,120
|Gujrat
|PKR 185,100
|PKR 2,120
|Nawabshah
|PKR 185,100
|PKR 2,120
|Chakwal
|PKR 185,100
|PKR 2,120
|Hyderabad
|PKR 185,100
|PKR 2,120
|Nowshehra
|PKR 185,100
|PKR 2,120
|Sargodha
|PKR 185,100
|PKR 2,120
|Faisalabad
|PKR 185,100
|PKR 2,120
|Mirpur
|PKR 185,100
|PKR 2,120
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.