Hajj 2023: Banks to receive applications on weekend ahead of March 31st

Web Desk 09:24 PM | 24 Mar, 2023
ISLAMABAD - To receive and process Hajj applications for this year, all the designated branches of banks will remain open on Saturday and Sunday, it has been announced.

Pakistan's central bank has directed the concerned quarters in this regard on the request of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony which is taking efforts to streamline the Hajj applications processing for all the intending pilgrims.

The banks will remain open on Saturday and Sunday (March 25th and 26th) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. to collect Hajj applications along with dues from intending pilgrims for this year's Hajj as the deadline in this regard is fast approaching.

According to well placed sources, more than 26,000 Hajj applications in total have been received by different banks across the country whereas over 2000 applicants have applied under the Sponsorship Scheme.

Pakistan’s quota for Hajj 2023 is 179,210 pilgrims. This is the first time that the government of Saudi Arabia has restored the number of pilgrims to pre-Covid levels. 

It is to be highlighted that 50 percent quota has been reserved for Sponsorship scheme which is a special facility given to Hajj pilgrims seeking foreign exchange from abroad in the specific dollar account of the religious affairs ministry.

Under the scheme, overseas Pakistanis would be able to get exemption from the usual balloting process but depositing dollars from Pakistan is not allowed. This facility would be available on 'first come first serve' basis and is attracting number of pilgrims.

Moreover, three percent (2,688) of the total seats under the government Hajj scheme will be reserved for hardship cases like newborns or broken families.

Pilgrims who have performed Hajj in the last five are not eligible to apply in the regular Hajj scheme this year but Mahram of women going to Hajj for the first time will be exempt from this condition.

The Hajj will take place in June this year and the government of Saudi Arabia is finalizing the details for the biggest religious event of the kingdom.

