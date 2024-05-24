Search

Traveling to UAE on visit visa? Here are fresh guidelines for passengers to avoid problems

Web Desk
07:43 PM | 24 May, 2024
DUBAI - If you are also planning to travel to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on visit visa, there are a few important guidelines to be kept in mind.

Though the government of UAE is easing visa restrictions for foreigners, experts believe that one should be carrying a few important documents and a specified amount of cash while visiting the emirate.

In this regard, travel agencies in the emirate have now advised the tourists to carry Dh3,000 cash, a valid return ticket, and proof of accommodation before going on a flight to the emirate.

The authorities in the emirate are ensuring that strict entry guidelines are followed though no official word is available on the amount of cash one needs to travel to the emirate.

The severity of the matter could be ascertained from the fact that some of the UAE-bound flyers who failed to meet the requirements claimed that they were stopped at different airports and barred from boarding their flights. 

Travel agents are also requesting people heading to Dubai to have a valid visa with a passport having a validity of at least six months to avoid any hassle.

'The amount is any currency equivalent to Dh3,000 in cash or credit card. One has to provide a valid address proof of accommodation in the UAE; it can be either a relative's or friend’s home or a hotel booking,' a travel agent was quoted as saying by the Khaleej Times.

In a few reported incidents, the flyers failing to prove where they would be staying were investigated by the authorities at the airport.

As more and more foreigners head to the emirate, it is advised that the guidelines elaborated above be followed. The announcement of the guidelines from any official entity is still awaited. 

