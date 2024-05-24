Search

43 Pakistani prisoners to return home, confirms minister

Web Desk
07:55 PM | 24 May, 2024
ISLAMABAD - As many as 43 Pakistani prisoners stranded in Sri Lanka would be returning home soon, it emerged on Friday.  

In this regard, Federal Minister for Interior, Minister Mohsin Naqvi, held a meeting with the Sri Lanka High Commissioner in Islamabad and discussed the issue at length. 

During the meeting, it was agreed that the immediate return of the prisoners would take place; the modalities in this regard would be finalized soon so that the Pakistanis could unite with their loved ones.

Speaking on this occasion, Mohsin Naqvi said that the arrangements for the repatriation of Pakistani prisoners will be finalized in a few days.

The Sri Lankan High Commissioner also assured the minister of all possible cooperation for the release of Pakistani prisoners.

After the assurance of release, Mohsin Naqvi thanked the Sri Lankan High Commissioner for the cooperation.

Besides the issue of the release of prisoners, the two leaders also agreed to increase cooperation in security and anti-narcotics.

