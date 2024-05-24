43 Pakistani prisoners to return home, confirms minister

ISLAMABAD - As many as 43 Pakistani prisoners stranded in Sri Lanka would be returning home soon, it emerged on Friday.
In this regard, Federal Minister for Interior, Minister Mohsin Naqvi, held a meeting with the Sri Lanka High Commissioner in Islamabad and discussed the issue at length.
During the meeting, it was agreed that the immediate return of the prisoners would take place; the modalities in this regard would be finalized soon so that the Pakistanis could unite with their loved ones.
Speaking on this occasion, Mohsin Naqvi said that the arrangements for the repatriation of Pakistani prisoners will be finalized in a few days.
The Sri Lankan High Commissioner also assured the minister of all possible cooperation for the release of Pakistani prisoners.
After the assurance of release, Mohsin Naqvi thanked the Sri Lankan High Commissioner for the cooperation.
Besides the issue of the release of prisoners, the two leaders also agreed to increase cooperation in security and anti-narcotics.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 24, 2024 (Friday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.15 for selling.
Euro moved down to 297 for buying and 300 for selling while British Pound rate is 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.2 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.4.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|297
|300
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349.5
|353
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.2
|75.85
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.4
|74.15
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.75
|748.75
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.47
|38.87
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.52
|40.92
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.35
|3.46
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.57
|916.57
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.39
|59.99
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.03
|172.03
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.92
|26.22
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.64
|731.64
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.42
|77.12
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.02
|26.32
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|304.75
|307.25
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.67
|7.82
