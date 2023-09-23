Several patients lose vision in Lahore, Kasur following eye injection reaction

LAHORE – Several people lost their eye sight when they were administered “substandard” injection in different health facilities in Lahore and Kasur.

Reports said over 40 diabatic patients in Lahore lost their vision. Pakistan Peoples Party leader Chaudhry Manzoor said the injection had also affected the vision of his brother and a friend, who were administered the same injection.

Meanwhile, an immediate investigation was launched into complaint of a citizen of an adverse reaction to the injection.

The Ministry of Health’s spokesperson said that caretaker Federal Minister for Health Dr. Nadeem Jan took notice, following taking notice of the complaint of the resident of Kasur.

He said he Punjab government had formed a five-member committee in this regard. The committee has started the investigation from every angle.

Dr. Nadeem Jan assured that the government would ensure all necessary steps to ensure a transparent investigation of the incident.