New Zealand expands Green List and these professionals are eligible for fast track residency

AUCKLAND - The authorities in New Zealand have announced expansion of the Green List, an initiative that allows professionals from different roles to acquire residency in the country.

The Green List is a list of occupations that are eligible for a fast track to residence or have access to a work-to-residence pathway.

As per the latest announcement on Saturday, New Zealand is adding 17 occupations to the Green List, and from next year, employers in sectors such as information technology, automotive, and engineering will have the option of Green List visas when they need to fill a specialist role and a New Zealand worker can't be found.

Immigration Minister Andrew Little detailed on Saturday that other jobs added to the list include database and systems administrators, panel beaters, road-roller operators and vehicle painters.

"Our immigration system is complex, and must continually evolve to underwrite the economic recovery, support businesses to fill gaps, and grow strong communities," he said.

As per the fresh expansion, prison guards, welders and aviation engineers have also been added to the list, enabling them to have a fast track to residency.

The list has expanded since COVID-19 created skills shortages in diverse industries. With the fresh expansion, the authorities think that offering residence will make New Zealand more attractive for foreign workers.

As far as the statistics are concerned, immigration in New Zealand is increasing at a record pace, with a net 135,000 foreigners arriving in the country in the year through July.

Besides the expansion of the Green List, the government also added seven occupations including machine operators and road-traffic controllers to a separate list which enables employers in the construction and infrastructure sector to hire migrants at a lower wage threshold than the normal work visa allows.

Moreover, the immigration minister also elaborated on other changes to the immigration regime under which a total of 19,500 migrants can come to New Zealand for short-term work and plug the gaps in labour shortages.

New roles added to the Green List

Below are the roles added to the Green List: