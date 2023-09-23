New Zealand expands Green List and these professionals are eligible for fast track residency

AUCKLAND - The authorities in New Zealand have announced expansion of the Green List, an initiative that allows professionals from different roles to acquire residency in the country.
The Green List is a list of occupations that are eligible for a fast track to residence or have access to a work-to-residence pathway.
As per the latest announcement on Saturday, New Zealand is adding 17 occupations to the Green List, and from next year, employers in sectors such as information technology, automotive, and engineering will have the option of Green List visas when they need to fill a specialist role and a New Zealand worker can't be found.
Immigration Minister Andrew Little detailed on Saturday that other jobs added to the list include database and systems administrators, panel beaters, road-roller operators and vehicle painters.
"Our immigration system is complex, and must continually evolve to underwrite the economic recovery, support businesses to fill gaps, and grow strong communities," he said.
As per the fresh expansion, prison guards, welders and aviation engineers have also been added to the list, enabling them to have a fast track to residency.
The list has expanded since COVID-19 created skills shortages in diverse industries. With the fresh expansion, the authorities think that offering residence will make New Zealand more attractive for foreign workers.
As far as the statistics are concerned, immigration in New Zealand is increasing at a record pace, with a net 135,000 foreigners arriving in the country in the year through July.
Besides the expansion of the Green List, the government also added seven occupations including machine operators and road-traffic controllers to a separate list which enables employers in the construction and infrastructure sector to hire migrants at a lower wage threshold than the normal work visa allows.
Moreover, the immigration minister also elaborated on other changes to the immigration regime under which a total of 19,500 migrants can come to New Zealand for short-term work and plug the gaps in labour shortages.
New roles added to the Green List
Below are the roles added to the Green List:
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 23, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|292
|295.15
|Euro
|EUR
|317
|320
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|372.5
|376
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.5
|82.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|78.55
|79.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198
|200
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|781.13
|789.13
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|220
|222.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.22
|40.62
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.35
|42.75
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.93
|38.28
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.57
|3.68
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.92
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|951.03
|960.03
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.62
|63.22
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.23
|176.23
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.87
|28.17
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|762.72
|770.72
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|80.69
|81.39
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|217
|219
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.62
|26.92
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|325.12
|327.62
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.31
|8.46
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 215,800 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs185,020.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs170,068 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs198,365.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,565
|Karachi
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,565
|Islamabad
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,565
|Peshawar
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,565
|Quetta
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,565
|Sialkot
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,565
|Attock
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,565
|Gujranwala
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,565
|Jehlum
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,565
|Multan
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,565
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,565
|Gujrat
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,565
|Nawabshah
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,565
|Chakwal
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,565
|Hyderabad
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,565
|Nowshehra
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,565
|Sargodha
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,565
|Faisalabad
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,565
|Mirpur
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,565
