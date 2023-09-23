Commerce minister hopes decrease in petrol prices from Oct 1

KARACHI – Caretaker Commerce and Industries Minister Gohar Ejaz hoped that petrol prices would go down from October 1 as the rupee has registered significant recovery against dollar in the open market.
The minister was addressing a press conference after he along with Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori held a meeting with businessmen, exporters and others in Karachi on Saturday.
He attributed the historic surge in prices of petroleum prices to massive depreciation of rupee against the greenback. He said it was standing at Rs160 against dollar last year while it surged to fresh high to Rs305 by early September 2023.
The caretaker minister said the government is determined to resolve energy crisis to facilitate businessmen in the country.
Gohar Ijaz praised the role of Karachi in the country’s economy and said the businessmen of Karachi can single-handedly take the country out of economic crisis.
Speaking on the occasion, Governor Sindh said efforts are being taken to ensure the supply of low cost electricity to the consumers.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 23, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|292
|295.15
|Euro
|EUR
|317
|320
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|372.5
|376
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.5
|82.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|78.55
|79.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198
|200
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|781.13
|789.13
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|220
|222.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.22
|40.62
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.35
|42.75
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.93
|38.28
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.57
|3.68
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.92
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|951.03
|960.03
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.62
|63.22
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.23
|176.23
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.87
|28.17
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|762.72
|770.72
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|80.69
|81.39
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|217
|219
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.62
|26.92
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|325.12
|327.62
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.31
|8.46
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 215,800 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs185,020.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs170,068 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs198,365.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,565
|Karachi
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,565
|Islamabad
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,565
|Peshawar
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,565
|Quetta
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,565
|Sialkot
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,565
|Attock
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,565
|Gujranwala
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,565
|Jehlum
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,565
|Multan
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,565
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,565
|Gujrat
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,565
|Nawabshah
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,565
|Chakwal
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,565
|Hyderabad
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,565
|Nowshehra
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,565
|Sargodha
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,565
|Faisalabad
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,565
|Mirpur
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,565
