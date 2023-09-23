Commerce minister hopes decrease in petrol prices from Oct 1

KARACHI – Caretaker Commerce and Industries Minister Gohar Ejaz hoped that petrol prices would go down from October 1 as the rupee has registered significant recovery against dollar in the open market.

The minister was addressing a press conference after he along with Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori held a meeting with businessmen, exporters and others in Karachi on Saturday.

He attributed the historic surge in prices of petroleum prices to massive depreciation of rupee against the greenback. He said it was standing at Rs160 against dollar last year while it surged to fresh high to Rs305 by early September 2023.

The caretaker minister said the government is determined to resolve energy crisis to facilitate businessmen in the country.

Gohar Ijaz praised the role of Karachi in the country’s economy and said the businessmen of Karachi can single-handedly take the country out of economic crisis.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Sindh said efforts are being taken to ensure the supply of low cost electricity to the consumers.