This British airline is suspending operations to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD - British airline Virgin Atlantic has announced that it is suspending services between the United Kingdom and Pakistan.
The British airline cited making a few changes over ‘low yield operations’ as the reason behind the closure. The decision comes just two years after the airline started service between the Heathrow and Islamabad and Lahore.
The Virgin Atlantic started its operation when the Covid restrictions hampered the routine operation of airlines in traditional markets in the US and other nations due to social distancing protocols.
A spokesperson of Virgin Atlantic announced the airline's decision 'with regret' to shut the Pakistan-UK operations.
“This is not a decision we have taken lightly, and we’d like to apologise for any inconvenience caused,” Virgin Atlantic said in a statement, as it thanked Pakistani customers, teams, partners and the authorities for their support over the past two years.”
The spokesman elaborated that suspending services to South Asian country will ensure its resources are ‘utilised in the most optimal way to achieve operational resilience’.
Virgin Atlantic's final flight would take off on July 9th as per the schedule announced by the company.
The closure of operations comes amid ban on Pakistan International Airlines regarding operating flights to the United Kingdom and Europe in wake of the fake degrees scandal.
KARACHI – The Pakistani rupee on Friday witnessed marginal losses against the US dollar, depreciating 0.06% in the interbank market.
The local currency declined by 16 paisas to close at Rs269.44 against the greenback on the first day of the new trading week. Last week, the US dollar closed at Rs269.28.
In the open market, the dollar was traded at Rs273.
The foreign exchange reserves held by the Pakistan’s central bank have further fallen by $202 million, hitting to another low as Pakistan reportedly failed to strike a deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
KARACHI – Gold price witnessed downward trend in domestic markets of Pakistan as per tola price dropped by Rs800 to reach Rs197,600 on Monday.
As per the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold slipped by Rs686 to settle at Rs169,410.
In the international market, the commodity also lost its ground as it decreased by $5 to reach $1,860 per ounce.
Last week, the prices of per tola and 10 grams of gold increased by Rs400 and Rs343, respectively.
