Firs To Be Registered Over One Wheeling In Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – Traffic police have decided to take stern action against those involved in one-wheeling or other traffic violations in federal capital.

It has been decided that FIRs will be registered over on one-wheeling in Islamabad. A meeting was held under the supervision of Chief Traffic Officer Muhammad Sarfraz Work, and it was attended by SP Traffic, all DSPs, traffic inspectors, and beat officers participated.

During the meeting, the chief traffic officer directed that strict legal action be taken against those who violate traffic laws, and FIRs should be registered against those involved in one-wheelig riding and racing.

He also instructed that strict legal action be taken against serious violations of traffic laws.

CTO Muhammad Sarfraz Work also reprimanded the beat officers with poor performance and praised those who demonstrated good performance.

He instructed traffic police personnel to ensure smooth flow of traffic.