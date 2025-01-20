Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Govt rejects PTI’s demand to form judicial commission on May 9 incidents

ISLAMABAD – The government has rejected PTI’s demand to form a judicial commission to investigate the incidents of May 9, while preparing a response to the PTI negotiating committee’s demands.

According to reports, the government’s negotiating committee reviewed PTI’s two-point demands, and during this process, the committee prepared a response for PTI.

The government decided not to establish a judicial commission regarding the May 9 events.

The government’s stance is that an attack occurred on May 9 at GHQ and the house of the corps commander, with desecration of martyrs’ memorials and statues. On this day, military installations were targeted in a well-coordinated manner.

It is also noted that PTI presented written demands during the third round of negotiations with the government’s committee, which included a call for two separate inquiry commissions to be formed.

The government’s position is that judicial commissions cannot be formed for cases that are pending in courts, as charges have already been filed in court regarding May 9, and there are no political prisoners related to May 9.

The government’s response indicates that PTI’s demands are not based on facts.

The government’s negotiating committee will respond to PTI’s demands in writing during the fourth round of negotiations.

On the other hand, the convener of the government’s negotiating committee, Irfan Siddiqui, dismissed reports in the media claiming that the committee had prepared a response to PTI’s charter of demands. He stated on the social media platform X that the news and the details presented in it are baseless.

He added that the seven parties in the government’s committee are still in the process of mutual consultation and seeking guidance from their leadership. He mentioned that preparing a final response could take another week.

It is worth mentioning that last week, PTI presented its Charter of Demands in writing during the third meeting with the government’s negotiating committee, demanding the formation of two separate inquiry commissions.

In the written Charter of Demands, PTI called for the establishment of judicial commissions for May 9 and November 26 events, giving the government a seven-day timeframe to decide on the judicial commission. It also demanded the release of political leaders and workers detained in jails.

Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

