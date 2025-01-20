Mohsin Naqvi arrives in US to attend Donald Trump’s inauguration

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

WASHINGTON – Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has arrived in the United States and will participate in the inauguration ceremony of Donald Trump.

According to reports, Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has arrived in the US, where he will attend the inauguration of the newly elected US President, Donald Trump.

Donald Trump, from the Republican Party, will take the oath of office as the 47th President of the United States today.

The ceremony will be held in Washington DC under the U.S. Constitution, where Chief Justice John Roberts will administer the oath of office.

Donald Trump’s Swearing-in and Inauguration Updates

