realme Note 60x: Pakistan’s favorite entry-level smartphone series is back with enhanced durability

Realme Note 60x Pakistans Favorite Entry Level Smartphone Series Is Back With Enhanced Durability

realme continues to redefine the entry-level smartphone market with the launch of the realme Note 60x, a device that blends exceptional durability, smooth performance, and affordability.

Available in two striking colors, Wilderness Green and Marble Black, the Note 60x raises the standard for budget-friendly smartphones, offering users an uncompromising experience.

Built for durability, the realme Note 60x features the newly upgraded ArmorShell Protection, making it one of the toughest devices in its category. Its IP54 dust and water resistance ensures protection against everyday accidents like splashes and light rain, while the reinforced glass and robust die-cast aluminum frame provide enhanced drop and bend resistance.

The design integrates silicone-sealed circuit boards, a screen protection bezel, and a coated protection film, making the phone reliable even in challenging environments. These structural reinforcements enhance its longevity and make it stand out in a competitive segment.

The Note 60x is powered by a 5000mAh battery, which delivers up to 48 hours of standby time on a single charge. The long-lifespan battery retains over 80% capacity even after numerous charge cycles, ensuring years of consistent performance. This endurance makes the Note 60x a dependable companion for users who need all-day power without worrying about frequent recharges.

Performance is another area where the Note 60x shines as an entry-level device. Equipped with the T612 Octa-Core Processor, it ensures smooth gameplay, fast app launches, and efficient multitasking. The device’s AI Boost Engine and up to 8GB of dynamic RAM further enhance speed and responsiveness. With an AnTuTu score of over 261,000, the Note 60x delivers unparalleled performance for its price range. Additionally, its 48-month fluency warranty guarantees consistent and reliable usage over the years, further cementing its position as a standout entry-level device.

The 6.74-inch 90Hz Eye Comfort Display provides a vibrant and smooth viewing experience, ideal for gaming, streaming, and everyday browsing. Its 90Hz refresh rate, combined with a high screen-to-body ratio of 90.3%, offers an immersive visual experience. The display’s eye-comfort mode reduces blue light emissions, ensuring strain-free usage during extended screen time.

Despite its robust features, the Note 60x maintains a sleek and lightweight profile, with a thickness of just 7.84mm and a weight of 187g. The stylish straight-edged frame and nano-level lithography design give the phone a premium aesthetic that belies its budget-friendly price. Practical features like the rainwater smart touch functionality ensure seamless usage even in wet conditions, while the mini capsule 2.0 provides quick access to notifications, battery level, and more.

Building on the success of the realme Note 60, which launched last year to widespread acclaim, the Note 60x seems to be another exciting addition to Pakistan’s favorite entry-level smartphone line. With significant features in terms of durability, performance, and design, it continues to uphold realme’s promise of delivering premium experiences at affordable prices, solidifying its place as the best entry-level smartphone on the market.

