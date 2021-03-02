Virat Kohli crosses 100 million followers milestone on Instagram

India's national captain Virat Kohli has earned quite the reputation of breaking records on the cricket grounds and this time he has added another feather to his cap as he achieves yet another milestone of crossing the 100 million follower mark on Instagram.

The 32-year-old is the first Asian cricketer to amass 100 million followers on Instagram.

"Virat Kohli - the first cricket star to hit 100 million followers on Instagram ", the ICC tweeted.

Virat Kohli - the first cricket star to hit 100 million followers on Instagram 🎉 pic.twitter.com/HI1hTSbo8M — ICC (@ICC) March 1, 2021

Also crowned as the fourth most followed sportsperson on Internet, Kohli beat American pop star Demi Lovato (who has 99 million followers) and Spanish football giants Real Madrid (95 million) and Barcelona (94 million).

Ronaldo is the most-followed person on Instagram with 266 million followers, while singer Ariana Grande is second on the list with over 224 million followers. Former WWE star Dwayne Johnson is at the third spot with 220 million followers.

Currently, Kohli will be playing in the fourth and final Test match against England. India is currently leading the four-match Test series 2-1 after their last win over England.

With a massive fan following, Kohli has been adored by the masses as he keeps his fans engaged and entertained by sharing pictures on his social media handles.