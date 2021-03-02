Legendary singer Reshma's son passes away in Lahore
Web Desk
04:45 PM | 2 Mar, 2021
Legendary singer Reshma's son passes away in Lahore
Share

Legendary folksinger Reshma’s son Sawan passed away on Monday night.

Sawan was an employee of the Sui Northern Gas Company but since his inspiration was his mother so he enjoyed singing as well.

He was taken to the hospital after suffering from a cardiac arrest on Monday night. The time and venue of the funeral prayers of the deceased would be announced later.

Awarded with Sitara-e-Imtiaz, Reshma was awarded the third-highest honour and civilian award in Pakistan among other honours. 

The Nightingale of Desert still lives in the hearts of the admirers as she earned fame worldwide with her melodies. She recorded her first instant hit “Laal Meri” on Pakistan radio after being spotted by a television and radio producer while singing at Shahbaz Qalander’s shrine.

She died due to throat cancer in 2013 after being in a coma for a month.

Ejaz Durrani, ex-husband of Madam Noor Jehan, ... 01:30 PM | 1 Mar, 2021

The husband of late Madam Noor Jehan, Ejaz Durrani, has passed away in Lahore. The first hero of Pakistani cinema who ...

More From This Category
Mere Paas Tum Ho actor Rehmat Ajmal looks ...
03:15 PM | 2 Mar, 2021
Justin Bieber celebrates 27th birthday
03:25 PM | 2 Mar, 2021
Virat Kohli crosses 100 million followers ...
04:00 PM | 2 Mar, 2021
Sanam Jung addresses divorce rumours and why she ...
10:52 PM | 1 Mar, 2021
Kareena Kapoor Khan drops a stunning selfie after ...
08:11 PM | 1 Mar, 2021
Netizens think Fahad Mustafa look like Deepika ...
11:21 PM | 1 Mar, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mere Paas Tum Ho actor Rehmat Ajmal looks stunning on her Mayoun
03:15 PM | 2 Mar, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr