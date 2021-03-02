ANF foils major drugs’ smuggling bid in Lahore

ISLAMABAD – Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Punjab has foiled a major bid to smuggle drugs worth millions of rupees inside the country.

The ANF official intercepted a Mazda truck and a motorcycle near Jallo Park in Lahore and they recovered about 4.2 kilogrammes (kg) of opium and 7.2 kg of hashish.

The accused Abdul Wadud, Shaukat Ali and Gul Rahim who were residents of Lahore, Rawalpindi and Charsadda respectively were arrested during the action.

Minister for Counter Narcotics Ijaz Ahmad Shah lauded the timely action of ANF, adding that all possible measures will be taken to curb the menace.

He said that curbing the drug trafficking was top priority of the incumbent government, adding that drug dealers will also be taken to task.