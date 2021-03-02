ANF foils major drugs’ smuggling bid in Lahore
Share
ISLAMABAD – Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Punjab has foiled a major bid to smuggle drugs worth millions of rupees inside the country.
The ANF official intercepted a Mazda truck and a motorcycle near Jallo Park in Lahore and they recovered about 4.2 kilogrammes (kg) of opium and 7.2 kg of hashish.
The accused Abdul Wadud, Shaukat Ali and Gul Rahim who were residents of Lahore, Rawalpindi and Charsadda respectively were arrested during the action.
Minister for Counter Narcotics Ijaz Ahmad Shah lauded the timely action of ANF, adding that all possible measures will be taken to curb the menace.
He said that curbing the drug trafficking was top priority of the incumbent government, adding that drug dealers will also be taken to task.
Pakistan Navy, ANF seize 1,500kg hashish in joint ... 04:06 PM | 26 Nov, 2018
GWADAR - The Pakistan Navy Monday successfully carried out an anti-narcotics operation and recovered 1,500 kilograms of ...
- Samsung’s “Galaxy Week” offers amazing bundles on their online ...06:11 PM | 2 Mar, 2021
-
-
- ANF foils major drugs’ smuggling bid in Lahore05:23 PM | 2 Mar, 2021
- Karachi cops arrested for releasing Nigerian smugglers05:08 PM | 2 Mar, 2021
- Justin Bieber celebrates 27th birthday03:25 PM | 2 Mar, 2021
- Legendary singer Reshma's son passes away in Lahore04:45 PM | 2 Mar, 2021
-
- 10 celebrities who are left-handed05:11 PM | 28 Feb, 2021
- Pakistan up three places to 105th spot in EIU's 2020 Democracy Index11:13 AM | 7 Feb, 2021
- 5 famous personalities who were banned from social media06:51 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021