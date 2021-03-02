Pakistan condemns Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia

05:35 PM | 2 Mar, 2021
Pakistan condemns Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tuesday strongly condemned the recent attacks launched by Houthi militia against Saudi Arabia, in particular the Houthi projectile that injured five civilians in a border village in Jazan region.

In a statement, the Foreign Office said that these attacks not only violate the territorial integrity of the Kingdom but also threaten the lives of innocent people.

He said Pakistan calls for their immediate cessation, as it stands in solidarity with Saudi Arabia. Islamabad also calls on Houthi militia to halt its attacks on Ma'arib governorate in Yemen.

“We reiterate our call for a comprehensive political solution to the conflict in Yemen through peaceful means,” it added.

According to Saudi state-run media, "The military projectile had fallen in a public street, resulting in the injury of five civilians, including three Saudis and two Yemeni nationals".

 Saudi Press Agency added that the attack also damaged two houses, a grocery store, and three civilian vehicles.

