Saba Qamar and others send prayers for rescue of the passengers stuck in the Battagram chairlift

In a harrowing incident on Tuesday morning within Battagram's Allai tehsil, the integrity of a cable car system was compromised as two of its wires snapped, resulting in a distressing situation. The aftermath of this mishap left eight individuals, comprising both schoolchildren and teachers, suspended at an alarming altitude of over 600 feet in mid-air.

Among those affected were young students and their teachers who had embarked on their journey to school via the cable car. This incident unfolded in the rugged expanse of Battagram, a mountainous region positioned approximately 200 km (125 miles) to the north of Islamabad. The routine commute turned into an unnerving ordeal as the mishap occurred while they were en route to their destination.

Since 7 am, these individuals – children and adults alike – have remained suspended in the air. In a swift response to a chairlift cable malfunction, a dedicated team from the Pakistan Army's esteemed Special Services Group (SSG) has been deployed for a daring rescue operation.

Actress Saba Qamar tweeted "Prayers for the safe evacuation of the students stuck in the Battagram chairlift. "

Mishi Khan too to her Twitter handle and said "Extremely difficult rescue operation. My prayers for the kids & teacher stranded in this most awful situation. May Allah SWT keep them safe Ameen #chairlift #Battagram"

Meanwhile, Yashma Gill, Zara Noor Abbas and Zhalay Sarhadi took to their Instagram stories and prayed for the children's safe return.