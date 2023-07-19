iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 14 Plus PTA Tax in Pakistan

Smartphone market in Pakistan continues to grow and with the growing demand, the devices become expensive with each passing month.
As prices of Android are moving up, Apple devices enter no-man’s land and the price of the latest iPhone 14 pro max touched the half million mark as these phones attract a lot of taxes on them as their prices are higher than $500 slab.
Apple always commanded a premium and its phones surpassed top brands like Samsung. Pakistani authorities increased customs duty on mobile phones, and import duties continue to increase, especially on high-end devices, and all of which keep adding to the cost of the iPhones.
|Apple iPhone 14
|Rs107,325(On Passport)
|Rs130,708 (On ID Card)
|iPhone 14 Plus
|PKR 113,075 (On Passport)
|PKR 137,033 (On ID Card)
|iPhone 14 Pro
|PKR 122,275 (On Passport)
|PKR 147,153 (On ID Card)
|Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max
|PKR 131,130 (On Passport)
|PKR 156,893 (On ID Card)
KARACHI – Pakistan rupee managed to recover slightly against the US dollar in the interbank market on Wednesday after three sessions of negative trajectory.
During intra-day trading, the local currency gained 54 paisas in value against the greenback. Data shared by forex dealers suggest dollar was currently hovering at Rs282.50.
On Tuesday, US Dollar delivered another blow to the Pakistani rupee and the embattled rupee moved down by as much as Rs3.78 against the USD.
PKR faced blows against the greenback for the third consecutive session despite foreign exchange inflows subsided.
More to follow…
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 224,600 on Wednesday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs192,560. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs166,218 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 193,874.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Karachi
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Islamabad
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Peshawar
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Quetta
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Sialkot
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Attock
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Gujranwala
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Jehlum
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Multan
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Gujrat
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Nawabshah
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Chakwal
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Hyderabad
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Nowshehra
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Sargodha
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Faisalabad
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Mirpur
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
