iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 14 Plus PTA Tax in Pakistan

Smartphone market in Pakistan continues to grow and with the growing demand, the devices become expensive with each passing month.

As prices of Android are moving up, Apple devices enter no-man’s land and the price of the latest iPhone 14 pro max touched the half million mark as these phones attract a lot of taxes on them as their prices are higher than $500 slab.

Apple always commanded a premium and its phones surpassed top brands like Samsung. Pakistani authorities increased customs duty on mobile phones, and import duties continue to increase, especially on high-end devices, and all of which keep adding to the cost of the iPhones.

PTA Tax in Pakistan iPhone 14 series

Apple iPhone 14 Rs107,325(On Passport) Rs130,708 (On ID Card)

iPhone 14 Plus PKR 113,075 (On Passport) PKR 137,033 (On ID Card)

iPhone 14 Pro PKR 122,275 (On Passport) PKR 147,153 (On ID Card)