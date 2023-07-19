Is Maulana Tariq Jamil tying the knot again?

Noted Pakistani Islamic scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil is widely known for his work as a preacher, mentor, and communicator as he amassed huge following due to his unique style of preaching in which he stressed contemporary morals, political values, and humanitarianism.
In light of his nonpareil style of preaching, the revered Deoband scholar has been admired by all age groups, including women and now the 69-year-old revealed getting marriage proposals, despite the fact that he is a grandfather now.
The Pride of Performance recipient, who is popular among young people, said many women send him proposals for second marriage, but he decided against getting hitched for the second time.
A viral clip of Maulana is doing rounds on the internet in which he openly discussed his private life. When asked about marrying more than once, he first smiled and then mentioned that he has no such plans as polygamy. He said it was until last year that he received such offers, but he clearly denied all proposals.
Delving into detail, the Islamic scholar mentioned having an arranged marriage but said he will remain ‘faithful to his first wife’ as she dedicated all her life for him and his children.
In a previous interview, Maulana revealed that his family preferred arranged marriages but nobody was ready to tie the knot with him as he joined Islamic preaching and started his religious journey.
KARACHI – Pakistan rupee managed to recover slightly against the US dollar in the interbank market on Wednesday after three sessions of negative trajectory.
During intra-day trading, the local currency gained 54 paisas in value against the greenback. Data shared by forex dealers suggest dollar was currently hovering at Rs282.50.
On Tuesday, US Dollar delivered another blow to the Pakistani rupee and the embattled rupee moved down by as much as Rs3.78 against the USD.
PKR faced blows against the greenback for the third consecutive session despite foreign exchange inflows subsided.
More to follow…
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 224,600 on Wednesday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs192,560. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs166,218 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 193,874.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Karachi
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Islamabad
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Peshawar
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Quetta
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Sialkot
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Attock
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Gujranwala
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Jehlum
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Multan
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Gujrat
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Nawabshah
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Chakwal
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Hyderabad
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Nowshehra
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Sargodha
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Faisalabad
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Mirpur
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
