Is Maulana Tariq Jamil tying the knot again?

19 Jul, 2023
Is Maulana Tariq Jamil tying the knot again?
Noted Pakistani Islamic scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil is widely known for his work as a preacher, mentor, and communicator as he amassed huge following due to his unique style of preaching in which he stressed contemporary morals, political values, and humanitarianism.

In light of his nonpareil style of preaching, the revered Deoband scholar has been admired by all age groups, including women and now the 69-year-old revealed getting marriage proposals, despite the fact that he is a grandfather now.

The Pride of Performance recipient, who is popular among young people, said many women send him proposals for second marriage, but he decided against getting hitched for the second time.

A viral clip of Maulana is doing rounds on the internet in which he openly discussed his private life. When asked about marrying more than once, he first smiled and then mentioned that he has no such plans as polygamy. He said it was until last year that he received such offers, but he clearly denied all proposals.

Delving into detail, the Islamic scholar mentioned having an arranged marriage but said he will remain ‘faithful to his first wife’ as she dedicated all her life for him and his children.

In a previous interview, Maulana revealed that his family preferred arranged marriages but nobody was ready to tie the knot with him as he joined Islamic preaching and started his religious journey.

