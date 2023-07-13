Advices and Experiences: Maulana Tariq Jamil shares two cents on divorce and parenting styles

Pakistani Islamic television preacher, Maulana Tariq Jamil, shared his experiences and advices for parents of children and divorced women, and the importance of maintaining a healthy relationship between young kids and a parent during their developmental stage.
Sharing experiences from his own life, the 69-year-old preacher got candid about different aspects of society during Hafiz Ahmed’s podcast.
Maulana focused on the strained relationship between his parents and him adding that he never loved his parents the way it is generally perceived, and still does not feel any affection in his heart. Maulana reasoned that his parents sent him off to live in a hostel at the age of 11 due to which the gap between them expanded and could never bridge.
He then advised people not to send off children at a young age as there will be an inevitable gap that could affect their life.
To lighten the mood, the Islamic scholar the recounted a core memory from his early schooling years when his teacher reprimanded him by pulling his ears upon learning that he secured second place in year eight exams without studying The teacher was surprised to learn of his pupil's success without much effort.
Maulana confessed that he had little to no interest in studying and was fond of magazines about movies.
Further in their conversation, the cleric discussed divorce, a taboo in Pakistan where divorced women are looked down upon by society. Maulana emphasized that women should, by all means, have access to legal and religious rights according to Islam.
Chiming in on the discussion of soaring divroce rate in Pakistan, Mulana opined that the real reason behind this unfortunate fact is mistreatment between the couple and/or the extended family, typically the in-laws. There are instances when the woman is accountable, too, but in most cases, the in-laws and other people draw a wedge between the partners, Maulana suggested.
KARACHI - Pakistani rupee, which continues to recover after positive development on the economic front, advanced a positive trajectory to further appreciate on Thursday.
During the intra-day trading, Rupee was being traded at Rs274 per dollar, moving up Rs3.48.
Experts attributed the local currency's rise to the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) SBA agreement, and financial funds from Saudi Arabia, and UAE.
Money market is adjusting to the positive development and payment from the Fund would increase the country’s foreign reserves, and will improve investor's sentiment.
More to follow...
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 203,900 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs174,810.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,849.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Karachi
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Islamabad
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Peshawar
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Quetta
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Sialkot
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Attock
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Gujranwala
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Jehlum
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Multan
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Gujrat
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Nawabshah
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Chakwal
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Hyderabad
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Nowshehra
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Sargodha
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Faisalabad
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Mirpur
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
