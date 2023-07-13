Search

Advices and Experiences: Maulana Tariq Jamil shares two cents on divorce and parenting styles

Noor Fatima 03:12 PM | 13 Jul, 2023
Advices and Experiences: Maulana Tariq Jamil shares two cents on divorce and parenting styles

Pakistani Islamic television preacher, Maulana Tariq Jamil, shared his experiences and advices for parents of children and divorced women, and the importance of maintaining a healthy relationship between young kids and a parent during their developmental stage.

Sharing experiences from his own life, the 69-year-old preacher got candid about different aspects of society during Hafiz Ahmed’s podcast. 

Maulana focused on the strained relationship between his parents and him adding that he never loved his parents the way it is generally perceived, and still does not feel any affection in his heart. Maulana reasoned that his parents sent him off to live in a hostel at the age of 11 due to which the gap between them expanded and could never bridge. 

He then advised people not to send off children at a young age as there will be an inevitable gap that could affect their life.

To lighten the mood, the Islamic scholar the recounted a core memory from his early schooling years when his teacher reprimanded him by pulling his ears upon learning that he secured second place in year eight exams without studying The teacher was surprised to learn of his pupil's success without much effort.

Maulana confessed that he had little to no interest in studying and was fond of magazines about movies. 

Further in their conversation, the cleric discussed divorce, a taboo in Pakistan where divorced women are looked down upon by society. Maulana emphasized that women should, by all means, have access to legal and religious rights according to Islam.

Chiming in on the discussion of soaring divroce rate in Pakistan, Mulana opined that the real reason behind this unfortunate fact is mistreatment between the couple and/or the extended family, typically the in-laws. There are instances when the woman is accountable, too, but in most cases, the in-laws and other people draw a wedge between the partners, Maulana suggested.

Maulana Tariq Jamil's gym workout pictures go viral

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

