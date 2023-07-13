PM Shehbaz lays foundation stone of Shaheen Chowk Flyover in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has laid the foundation stone of Shaheen Chowk Flyover at the junction of 9th avenue and Khayaban-e-Iqbal in the federal capital.

The project will be completed at a cost of 2 billion rupees within an estimated time of eight months, but the prime minister has directed to complete it in four months.

The government says it will benefit thousands of people especially students of National Defence University, Bahria and Air universities. It will also provide signal-free and smooth flow of traffic to the people.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, Shehbaz said the federal and provincial governments are all endeavoring to stabilize the country.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and PML-N leader Hanif Abbasi also spoke on the occasion.

Earlier yesterday, the PM unveiled the plaque of the project and planted sampling to inaugurate Monsoon Plantation campaign as well.