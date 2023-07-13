Search

Pakistan

PM Shehbaz lays foundation stone of Shaheen Chowk Flyover in Islamabad

Web Desk 04:09 PM | 13 Jul, 2023
PM Shehbaz lays foundation stone of Shaheen Chowk Flyover in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has laid the foundation stone of Shaheen Chowk Flyover at the junction of 9th avenue and Khayaban-e-Iqbal in the federal capital.

The project will be completed at a cost of 2 billion rupees within an estimated time of eight months, but the prime minister has directed to complete it in four months.

The government says it will benefit thousands of people especially students of National Defence University, Bahria and Air universities. It will also provide signal-free and smooth flow of traffic to the people.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, Shehbaz said the federal and provincial governments are all endeavoring to stabilize the country.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and PML-N leader Hanif Abbasi also spoke on the occasion.

Earlier yesterday, the PM unveiled the plaque of the project and planted sampling to inaugurate Monsoon Plantation campaign as well.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

PM Shehbaz says federal government to end term on August 14

02:49 PM | 12 Jul, 2023

PM Shehbaz inaugurates first phase of FATA University in Peshawar

11:45 PM | 11 Jul, 2023

"Chinese Girl’s Adventures in Pakistan" screened in Islamabad

07:40 PM | 11 Jul, 2023

PM Shehbaz distributes laptops among youth in Peshawar

04:53 PM | 11 Jul, 2023

Islamabad ATC extends PTI chief's bail in three cases

02:06 PM | 10 Jul, 2023

PM’s son Suleman Shehbaz, others acquitted in money laundering case

11:34 AM | 10 Jul, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

300 flights disrupted as tornadoes halt Chicago air traffic

04:31 PM | 13 Jul, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 13 July 2023 

08:42 AM | 13 Jul, 2023

Forex

USD to PKR: Rupee gains Rs3.48 against dollar in interbank

KARACHI - Pakistani rupee, which continues to recover after positive development on the economic front, advanced a positive trajectory to further appreciate on Thursday.

During the intra-day trading, Rupee was being traded at Rs274 per dollar, moving up Rs3.48.

Experts attributed the local currency's rise to the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) SBA agreement, and financial funds from Saudi Arabia, and UAE.

Money market is adjusting to the positive development and payment from the Fund would increase the country’s foreign reserves, and will improve investor's sentiment.

More to follow...

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – July 13, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today  

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 203,900 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs174,810.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,849.    

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (13 July 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 203,900 PKR 2,415
Karachi PKR 203,900 PKR 2,415
Islamabad PKR 203,900 PKR 2,415
Peshawar PKR 203,900 PKR 2,415
Quetta PKR 203,900 PKR 2,415
Sialkot PKR 203,900 PKR 2,415
Attock PKR 203,900 PKR 2,415
Gujranwala PKR 203,900 PKR 2,415
Jehlum PKR 203,900 PKR 2,415
Multan PKR 203,900 PKR 2,415
Bahawalpur PKR 203,900 PKR 2,415
Gujrat PKR 203,900 PKR 2,415
Nawabshah PKR 203,900 PKR 2,415
Chakwal PKR 203,900 PKR 2,415
Hyderabad PKR 203,900 PKR 2,415
Nowshehra PKR 203,900 PKR 2,415
Sargodha PKR 203,900 PKR 2,415
Faisalabad PKR 203,900 PKR 2,415
Mirpur PKR 203,900 PKR 2,415

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

PCB New Chairman Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf Detailed Profile

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: