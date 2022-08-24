Shaan's 'Zarrar' all set to release next month

Noor Fatima
09:29 PM | 24 Aug, 2022
Shaan's 'Zarrar' all set to release next month
Seasoned Pakistani actor Shaan Shahid's much-awaited project, Zarrar, will finally release next month.

The much-anticipated film, which has been directed by Shaan himself, will feature Kiran Malik, Nadeem Baig and Adnan Butt in lead roles. From its trailers, Zarrar shows the quest of a patriotic man who wants to get rid of his country's enemies.

The film project is scheduled to be released on September 23 across Pakistan. Shaan took to Twitter to share the news with his fans.

The trailer for the upcoming action thriller was released two years ago. The film shows a grand conspiracy at its core. It shows the country being attacked from all sides. The sequence ends with a shot of Nayyer Ejaz saying, “Cheers to the dark future of Pakistan.”

Shaan is gradually unveiling teasers. The latest to release on social media is a song by Pakistani singer Umair Jaswal titled Haaray.

