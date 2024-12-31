Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Govt seeks nominations for low-income employees under ‘Hajj Labor Quota’

Hajj Applications Fall Short By 7000 Despite Deadline Extensions All Declared Successful

ISLAMABAD – The Ministry of Religious Affairs has sought nominations of low-income employees in public and corporate sectors under the Hajj Labor Quota for the year 2025.

The ministry’s spokesperson said a total of 300 seats have been reserved in the Hajj Policy 2025 for the labour quota. It will be allocated to public and corporate sector employees in grades equivalent to Scale 1 to 9, including labourers, industrial workers, and miners.

The Hajj expenses of these employees selected under the labour quota will be paid by their respective organizations as part of their corporate social responsibility (CSR).

The spokesperson said it is mandatory for corporate organisations to be registered with the Employees’ Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) and Workers Welfare Fund (WWF) to qualify for participation in this program.

He said the ministry has directed interested organizations to submit nominations to the WWF on the prescribed forms by January 15, 2025.

In a separate notice, Umar said federal and provincial ministries have been instructed to forward nominations from their affiliated corporations and institutions through their respective ministries to the Ministry of Religious Affairs by the same deadline.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today – US Dollar, Euro, SAR, AED to Rupee – 31 December 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
 US Dollar USD 278.05 279.55
 Euro EUR 288.75 291.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 348.2 351.7
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.45 76.1
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.8 74.35
Australian Dollar AUD 174.75 177
Bahrain Dinar BHD 736.16 744.16
Canadian Dollar CAD 194.6 197
CNY - China Yuan CNY 37.99 38.39
DKK - Danish Krone DKK 35.45 35.85
HKD - Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.44 35.79
INR - Indian Rupee INR 3.19 3.28
JPY - Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.92
KWD - Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 897.17 906.67
MYR - Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.63 62.23
NZD - New Zealand Dollar NZD 154.77 156.77
NOK - Norwegian Krone NOK 24.22 24.52
OMR - Omani Riyal OMR 720.46 728.96
QAR - Qatari Riyal QAR 75.7 76.4
SGD - Singapore Dollar SGD 202.82 204.82
SEK - Swedish Krona SEK 24.99 25.29
CHF - Swiss Franc CHF 308.58 311.38
THB - Thai Baht THB 8 8.15
 

