Govt seeks nominations for low-income employees under ‘Hajj Labor Quota’

ISLAMABAD – The Ministry of Religious Affairs has sought nominations of low-income employees in public and corporate sectors under the Hajj Labor Quota for the year 2025.

The ministry’s spokesperson said a total of 300 seats have been reserved in the Hajj Policy 2025 for the labour quota. It will be allocated to public and corporate sector employees in grades equivalent to Scale 1 to 9, including labourers, industrial workers, and miners.

The Hajj expenses of these employees selected under the labour quota will be paid by their respective organizations as part of their corporate social responsibility (CSR).

The spokesperson said it is mandatory for corporate organisations to be registered with the Employees’ Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) and Workers Welfare Fund (WWF) to qualify for participation in this program.

He said the ministry has directed interested organizations to submit nominations to the WWF on the prescribed forms by January 15, 2025.

In a separate notice, Umar said federal and provincial ministries have been instructed to forward nominations from their affiliated corporations and institutions through their respective ministries to the Ministry of Religious Affairs by the same deadline.