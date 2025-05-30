Flood alert issued for Sindh, Punjab, KP as intense rains expected

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast heavy rainfall in the early phase of the 2025 monsoon season, warning of possible flooding in several regions, including Sindh, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the seasonal outlook released by the PMD, central and southern parts of the country are expected to receive normal to slightly above-normal rainfall this monsoon. The early phase is likely to bring intense downpours, increasing the risk of flash floods in both lowland and mountainous areas.

Northeastern Punjab and Kashmir are expected to see higher-than-usual rainfall, while northern KP and Gilgit-Baltistan may receive near or slightly below-normal rain. The PMD warns that heavy rain could swell major rivers, while sudden temperature changes could trigger strong winds, dust storms, and hail.

Rising temperatures in KP and Gilgit-Baltistan may also speed up glacier melting, leading to a rise in river water levels. While this adds to flood risks, the additional water could benefit agriculture, energy production, and groundwater recharge.

Authorities have been advised to activate emergency centers at provincial and district levels. The PMD also recommends deploying rescue and relief teams in advance and maintaining coordination with local administrations for timely evacuations and early warnings. Citizens are urged to avoid unnecessary travel during heavy rainfall.