SNGPL issues notices to defaulting consumers

Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has issued reminder notices to several public sector organizations and departments for the payment of long-outstanding dues. The company urges all such public sector entities to settle their dues immediately to avoid further legal or administrative action. Final notices have been served to these defaulters during April 2025.

Among the defaulters, government hospitals owe a substantial amount. Hospitals under the Federal Government owe Rs. 183.62 million, those under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) Government owe Rs. 106.08 million, and Punjab Government hospitals owe Rs. 1.1228 billion. The total outstanding dues from these hospitals amount to Rs. 1.4125 billion.

Police departments are also among the major defaulters. The Federal Police owe Rs. 141.5 million, KPK Police owe Rs. 63.13 million, and Punjab Police owe Rs. 295.04 million, bringing the total outstanding dues from police departments to Rs. 499.7 million.

In the prison sector, jails in KPK owe Rs. 38.58 million, while those in Punjab owe Rs. 569 million. The total outstanding dues from jails come to Rs. 607.5 million.

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) of the Federal Government owes Rs. 251.2 million.

The Public Works Department (PWD) is a major defaulter. The Federal PWD owes Rs. 118.46 million, KPK PWD owes Rs. 5.028 million, and Punjab PWD owes Rs. 18.114 million. The combined outstanding dues from all PWDs total Rs. 141.6 million.

Educational institutions have also accumulated unpaid dues. Federal institutions owe Rs. 65.58 million, KPK institutions owe Rs. 17.14 million, and Punjab institutions owe Rs. 32.554 million. The total outstanding dues from educational institutions stand at Rs. 115.28 million.

Miscellaneous government institutions owe substantial amounts as well. Federal institutions owe Rs. 198.88 million, those in KPK owe Rs. 76.92 million, and Punjab-based institutions owe Rs. 410 million. The total outstanding dues in this category amount to Rs. 685.8 million.

Defaulter Names and Outstanding Amounts

The Commandant Police, Training College Sihala, Islamabad, owes Rs. 146.37 million. M/s General Hospital, Ferozepur Road, Lahore, has outstanding dues of Rs. 97.74 million. The Executive Engineer (XEN), Punjab House, Sector F-5, Islamabad, owes Rs. 89.21 million. The Medical Superintendent, Surgical Tower, Mayo Hospital, Lahore, is liable for Rs. 85.7 million.

The Deputy Director, Mechanical Division 2 (Ministry of Foreign Affairs), Room No. 1, Block Q, Pak Secretariat Building, Islamabad, for Pak House, owes Rs. 61.66 million. Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), G-8/3, Islamabad, has dues of Rs. 61.4 million. The Superintendent Jail, Central Jail, Gujranwala, owes Rs. 60.99 million. The Medical Director, Children Hospital, Ferozepur Road, Lahore, owes Rs. 60.3 million.

The Medical Superintendent of Surgical Ward, ENT Ward, and Medical Wards No. 1 and 2, Bahawal Victoria Hospital, Bahawalpur, has outstanding dues of Rs. 55.21 million. The Assistant Executive Engineer, PM House Complex, Islamabad, owes Rs. 51.76 million. The Superintendent, Adyala Jail, Rawalpindi, is liable for Rs. 49.67 million. The Medical Superintendent, District Headquarters Hospital, Mianwali Road, Sargodha, owes Rs. 44.26 million.

The Medical Superintendent, Services Hospital, Jail Road, Lahore, has dues of Rs. 42.06 million. The Superintendent Jail, Cook of Food for Inmates, Multan, owes Rs. 40.88 million. The Deputy Director, Mechanical Division No. 1, CDA, Islamabad, for the Prime Minister Secretariat, owes Rs. 40.39 million. The Superintendent Jail, District Jail, Lahore, is liable for Rs. 40.28 million.

The Director, Poultry Farms, Murree Road, Rawalpindi, has dues of Rs. 39.83 million. The Airport Security Force at the New Islamabad International Airport owes Rs. 39.57 million. The Medical Superintendent, Services Hospital, Radiology Department, Jail Road, Lahore, owes Rs. 38.46 million. The Medical Superintendent, New OPD Block, Services Hospital, Lahore, owes Rs. 38.25 million.

The Medical Superintendent, Children Hospital, Abdali Road, Chowk Fawara, Multan, is liable for Rs. 37.59 million. The Medical Superintendent, Modern Burn Unit, Nishtar Hospital, owes Rs. 37.29 million. The Administrator, Lady Reading Hospital, Peshawar, has dues of Rs. 36.37 million. The Deputy Director, E/M Maintenance Division, Parliament House, CDA Islamabad, owes Rs. 34.84 million. The Medical Superintendent, Jinnah Hospital, New Campus, Lahore, owes Rs. 34.66 million.

M/s Mayo Hospital, Lahore, has outstanding dues of Rs. 34.18 million. The Deputy Director, Air-conditioning, CDA Secretariat, M Block, Islamabad, owes Rs. 34.07 million. The Superintendent Jail, Central Jail, Residential Colony, High Security Prison, Mianwali, is liable for Rs. 29.22 million.