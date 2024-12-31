Gold gained over Rs52,000 per tola in 2024 in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices remained unchanged at Rs272,600 in domestic market of Pakistan on Wednesday as the precious commodity gained Rs52,600 per tola in outgoing year 2024.

Data shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewelers Association showed the price of gold per tola in the country increased by 23.9 percent during the year.

The price of gold per tola in 2024 stayed within a band of Rs77,100 while the highest price of the commodity was recorded at Rs287,900, while the lowest price was Rs210,800.

Globally, the price of gold increased by $552 in 2024, reaching $2,614 per ounce, showing an 26.7% increase.

The global price of gold per ounce in 2024 remained within a band of $774, with the highest price reaching $2,784 per ounce and the lowest price at $2,010.