Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Gold gained over Rs52,000 per tola in 2024 in Pakistan

Gold Hits Rs 282700 Per Tola As Prices Surge Again

KARACHI – Gold prices remained unchanged at Rs272,600 in domestic market of Pakistan on Wednesday as the precious commodity gained Rs52,600 per tola in outgoing year 2024.

Data shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewelers Association showed the price of gold per tola in the country increased by 23.9 percent during the year.

The price of gold per tola in 2024 stayed within a band of Rs77,100 while the highest price of the commodity was recorded at Rs287,900, while the lowest price was Rs210,800.

Globally, the price of gold increased by $552 in 2024, reaching $2,614 per ounce, showing an 26.7% increase.

The global price of gold per ounce in 2024 remained within a band of $774, with the highest price reaching $2,784 per ounce and the lowest price at $2,010.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today – US Dollar, Euro, SAR, AED to Rupee – 31 December 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
 US Dollar USD 278.05 279.55
 Euro EUR 288.75 291.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 348.2 351.7
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.45 76.1
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.8 74.35
Australian Dollar AUD 174.75 177
Bahrain Dinar BHD 736.16 744.16
Canadian Dollar CAD 194.6 197
CNY - China Yuan CNY 37.99 38.39
DKK - Danish Krone DKK 35.45 35.85
HKD - Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.44 35.79
INR - Indian Rupee INR 3.19 3.28
JPY - Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.92
KWD - Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 897.17 906.67
MYR - Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.63 62.23
NZD - New Zealand Dollar NZD 154.77 156.77
NOK - Norwegian Krone NOK 24.22 24.52
OMR - Omani Riyal OMR 720.46 728.96
QAR - Qatari Riyal QAR 75.7 76.4
SGD - Singapore Dollar SGD 202.82 204.82
SEK - Swedish Krona SEK 24.99 25.29
CHF - Swiss Franc CHF 308.58 311.38
THB - Thai Baht THB 8 8.15
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search