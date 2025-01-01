Drunk son of Karachi Police DIG arrested for hitting woman with car in Garden area (VIDEO)

KARACHI – New Year’s night saw chaotic scenes in parts of Karachi where scores suffered injuries, and another troubling incident was reported from Garden area when the son of DIG Rapid Response Force, Azfar Mehesar rammed a woman with a car while under the influence of alcohol.

Karachi police confirmed that son of DIG was intoxicated at the time of the accident. The accused Asher Mehesar was traveling in a car with police number plates, accompanied by two personnel from the Rapid Response Force.

The vehicle hit a woman in the Garden area, leaving her with severe injuries, and she was immediately rushed to the Civil Hospital for medical treatment. After the accident, a crowd gathered at the scene and surrounded the vehicle. To disperse the crowd, government gunmen fired warning shots into the air.

Authorities detained Asher Azfar Mehesar, his nephew Mubashir Raza, and the two Rapid Response Force personnel, and son of senior officer along with two have been transferred to the Garden Police Station for legal proceedings.

The incident raised serious concerns regarding the conduct of law enforcement officers’ family members and the misuse of official vehicles during festivities.

Asher Mahesar was earlier spotted doing aerial firing from a vehicle in March 2024. His father later dismissed the videos as manipulated and claims they are part of a campaign to dent his reputation.