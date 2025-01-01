Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Dr. Zakir Naik’s diving adventure in Indian Ocean goes viral; See Video

LAHORE – Famous Islamic Scholar Dr. Zakir Naik is making waves with his Africa tour and Peace TV founder now shared more adventurous moments from Kenya.

During recent trip to East Africa, Dr Naik engaged with public and provided religious guidance, as he shared moments with fans while enjoying personal leisure activities.

The clips shared on his pages shows Dr. Zakir enjoying a serene boat ride in the Indian Ocean, soaking in the natural beauty of the surroundings. He then dived the ocean with snorkeling gear, and in yet another, he takes a daring leap into the sea without any protective gear or life jacket.

During visit to Uganda, he posted a video of himself jumping into the Nile River, further showcasing his love for adventure.

Th famous scholar is famous for using mainstream and digital media for promoting his religious mission and engaging with audience, continues to captivate his followers with both his intellectual contributions and his personal experiences.

