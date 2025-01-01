Six brides for six brothers in rare joint wedding event in Multan

MULTAN – Six brothers in Multan city of Punjab married to women from same family, setting a new trend in the region.

A joint wedding ceremony was held for them while it was attended by their relatives, friends and locals. All the brides are also siblings.

One of the grooms named Shehbaz told a private media outlet that they waited for their younger brothers to grow up for around two years so they can marry together.

He revealed that all they had arranged the dowry on their own in order to not put burden on the family of the brides, adding that they had not received “Salami [cash amount given by weddings guests as gift]” from their guests.

Another groom said we held the marriage in simple way to set a trend so people can marry easily without thinking about the expenses.