Maryam Nawaz’s daughter Mahnoor looks jaw-dropping in Indian designer’s saree

LAHORE – Members of ruling Sharif family have been making headlines with their stunning looks since the start of the wedding events of Haussain Nawaz’s son Zaid.

After Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz stunned in dazzling outfits on the marriage events, a photo of her daughter Mahnoor Safdar in ethnic looks has gone viral on social media.

Mahnoor donned a gorgeous saree designed by Indian fashion designer Manish Malhotra, exuding pure elegance and giving ethnic wardrobe a major upgrade.

She might opt the saree for an event of Zaid Hussain’s marriage. The price of the dress, as per Malhotra’s website, stands at $2,065, approximately Rs574,000.