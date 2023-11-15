  

Search

Lifestyle

Celebs attend Yashma Gill’s birthday bash

Web Desk
03:20 PM | 15 Nov, 2023
Celebs attend Yashma Gill’s birthday bash
Source: Instagram

Pakistani actor Yashma Gill has garnered immense acclaim for her roles in various successful dramas. Her breakthrough came with the drama series "Pyar Ke Sadqay," where she captivated audiences as Shanzay.

Her stellar performances extended to other notable dramas like "Ab Dekh Khuda Kya Karta Hay," "Bebak," and "Kis Din Mera Viyah Howay Ga."

Additionally, she made a significant impact in ARY Digital's recent hit series, "Tere Ishq Ke Naam." Yashma Gill is adored not only for her exceptional acting prowess but also for her flawless beauty, making her a beloved figure among fans.

The actor celebrates her birthday in style. This year, Yashma Gill has thrown a grand birthday bash. She invited friends from the media including Hania Aamir, Ushna Shah, Mansha Pasha, Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain, Hira, Mani, Arisha Razi, Syeda Tuba and others.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-11-15/celebs-attend-yashma-gill-s-birthday-bash-1700043516-3970.jpg

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-11-15/celebs-attend-yashma-gill-s-birthday-bash-1700043516-2482.jpg

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-11-15/celebs-attend-yashma-gill-s-birthday-bash-1700043516-1503.jpg

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-11-15/celebs-attend-yashma-gill-s-birthday-bash-1700043516-7104.jpg

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

08:25 PM | 14 Nov, 2023

Inside Leonardo Di Caprio's wild 49th birthday bash

04:24 PM | 14 Nov, 2023

Inside Rasikh Ismail Khan's star studded birthday bash

03:37 PM | 9 Nov, 2023

Sara Ali Khan dismisses dating rumours with Shubman Gill

12:30 PM | 8 Nov, 2023

Shehnaaz Gill shares pics from mountain vacation

05:00 PM | 7 Nov, 2023

Inside Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter's first birthday

11:19 PM | 6 Nov, 2023

Zeba Baktiar's surprise birthday party in pictures

Advertisement

Latest

04:30 PM | 15 Nov, 2023

Pakistan Railways restores Awam Express train to facilitate passengers

Horoscope

08:42 AM | 15 Nov, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 15 November, 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against US dollar, Euro, Pound and Riyal - Check forex rates

Pakistani rupee continues to depreciate against US dollar, and other currencies in the open market in wake of soaring demand for greenback.

The crisis hit country witnessed massive buying of dollar for import payments in recent times, which puts the local unit under pressure.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Wednesday, the rate of US dollar in open market stands at 287.4 for buying and 290.15 for selling.

Euro rate increased to 307 for buying and 309 for selling. UK Pound Sterling was available in the market at 354 for buying, and 357.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED saw marginal drop and new rate drop to 79.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal drops to 76.30.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 15 November 2023

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 287.4 290.15
Euro EUR 307 309
UK Pound Sterling GBP 354 357.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 79.55 80.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.3 77
Australian Dollar AUD 185 186.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 763.37 771.37
Canadian Dollar CAD 208 210
China Yuan CNY 39.59 39.99
Danish Krone DKK 41.17 41.57
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.76 37.11
Indian Rupee INR 3.45 3.56
Japanese Yen JPY 1.6 1.68
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 927.08 936.08
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.98 61.58
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.23 171.23
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.91 26.21
Omani Riyal OMR 745.58 753.58
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.87 79.57
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.5 210.5
Swedish Korona SEK 26.32 26.62
Swiss Franc CHF 318.4 320.9
Thai Bhat THB 7.99 8.14

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold price increases in Pakistan in line with global trend – Check latest rates here

Gold price increases in Pakistan in line with global trend – Check latest rates here

Gold prices in Pakistan saw upward trajectory on Wednesday, in line with the international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 15 November 2023

On Wednesday, the price of single tola gold price is being traded at Rs212,800 and the 10-gram price stands at Rs182,442.

Globally, the price of yellow metal saw an increase of $20 and hovers around $1,966 per ounce.

Gold Price in Pakistan today

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 212,800 PKR 2,415
Karachi PKR 212,800 PKR 2,415
Islamabad PKR 212,800 PKR 2,415
Peshawar PKR 212,800 PKR 2,415
Quetta PKR 212,800 PKR 2,415
Sialkot PKR 212,800 PKR 2,415
Attock PKR 212,800 PKR 2,415
Gujranwala PKR 212,800 PKR 2,415
Jehlum PKR 212,800 PKR 2,415
Multan PKR 212,800 PKR 2,415
Bahawalpur PKR 212,800 PKR 2,415
Gujrat PKR 212,800 PKR 2,415
Nawabshah PKR 212,800 PKR 2,415
Chakwal PKR 212,800 PKR 2,415
Hyderabad PKR 212,800 PKR 2,415
Nowshehra PKR 212,800 PKR 2,415
Sargodha PKR 212,800 PKR 2,415
Faisalabad PKR 212,800 PKR 2,415
Mirpur PKR 212,800 PKR 2,415

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Aliza Sehar?

Who is Usman Dar?

Fakhar Zaman

Profile: Abdullah Shafique

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: