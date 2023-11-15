Pakistani actor Yashma Gill has garnered immense acclaim for her roles in various successful dramas. Her breakthrough came with the drama series "Pyar Ke Sadqay," where she captivated audiences as Shanzay.

Her stellar performances extended to other notable dramas like "Ab Dekh Khuda Kya Karta Hay," "Bebak," and "Kis Din Mera Viyah Howay Ga."

Additionally, she made a significant impact in ARY Digital's recent hit series, "Tere Ishq Ke Naam." Yashma Gill is adored not only for her exceptional acting prowess but also for her flawless beauty, making her a beloved figure among fans.

The actor celebrates her birthday in style. This year, Yashma Gill has thrown a grand birthday bash. She invited friends from the media including Hania Aamir, Ushna Shah, Mansha Pasha, Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain, Hira, Mani, Arisha Razi, Syeda Tuba and others.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-11-15/celebs-attend-yashma-gill-s-birthday-bash-1700043516-3970.jpg

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-11-15/celebs-attend-yashma-gill-s-birthday-bash-1700043516-2482.jpg

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-11-15/celebs-attend-yashma-gill-s-birthday-bash-1700043516-1503.jpg

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-11-15/celebs-attend-yashma-gill-s-birthday-bash-1700043516-7104.jpg