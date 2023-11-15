Celebs attend Yashma Gill’s birthday bash

Pakistani actor Yashma Gill has garnered immense acclaim for her roles in various successful dramas. Her breakthrough came with the drama series "Pyar Ke Sadqay," where she captivated audiences as Shanzay.
Her stellar performances extended to other notable dramas like "Ab Dekh Khuda Kya Karta Hay," "Bebak," and "Kis Din Mera Viyah Howay Ga."
Additionally, she made a significant impact in ARY Digital's recent hit series, "Tere Ishq Ke Naam." Yashma Gill is adored not only for her exceptional acting prowess but also for her flawless beauty, making her a beloved figure among fans.
The actor celebrates her birthday in style. This year, Yashma Gill has thrown a grand birthday bash. She invited friends from the media including Hania Aamir, Ushna Shah, Mansha Pasha, Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain, Hira, Mani, Arisha Razi, Syeda Tuba and others.
Pakistani rupee continues to depreciate against US dollar, and other currencies in the open market in wake of soaring demand for greenback.
The crisis hit country witnessed massive buying of dollar for import payments in recent times, which puts the local unit under pressure.
On Wednesday, the rate of US dollar in open market stands at 287.4 for buying and 290.15 for selling.
Euro rate increased to 307 for buying and 309 for selling. UK Pound Sterling was available in the market at 354 for buying, and 357.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED saw marginal drop and new rate drop to 79.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal drops to 76.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|287.4
|290.15
|Euro
|EUR
|307
|309
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354
|357.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|79.55
|80.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.3
|77
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185
|186.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|763.37
|771.37
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|208
|210
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.59
|39.99
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.17
|41.57
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.76
|37.11
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.45
|3.56
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.6
|1.68
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|927.08
|936.08
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.98
|61.58
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.23
|171.23
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.91
|26.21
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|745.58
|753.58
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.87
|79.57
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.5
|210.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.32
|26.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|318.4
|320.9
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.99
|8.14
Gold price increases in Pakistan in line with global trend – Check latest rates here
Gold prices in Pakistan saw upward trajectory on Wednesday, in line with the international market.
On Wednesday, the price of single tola gold price is being traded at Rs212,800 and the 10-gram price stands at Rs182,442.
Globally, the price of yellow metal saw an increase of $20 and hovers around $1,966 per ounce.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Karachi
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Islamabad
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Peshawar
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Quetta
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Sialkot
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Attock
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Gujranwala
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Jehlum
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Multan
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Gujrat
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Nawabshah
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Chakwal
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Hyderabad
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Nowshehra
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Sargodha
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Faisalabad
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Mirpur
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
