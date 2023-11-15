FBISE announces major change in matric, intermediate practical exams 2024

ISLAMABAD – The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) has announced a major change in its policy regarding practical examination for matric and intermediate students in order to bring more accuracy.

The board said that there will be no marks for practical notebook and viva voce as they will be replaced with structured questions which will be answered on the provided answer sheets.

The decision comes after it emerged that students used to buy readymade practical notebooks from market instead of completing them on their own.

The FBISE has issued a notification, stating that a “….transitional policy for SSC-II and HSSC-II practical examinations 2024 in the subjects of Physics, Biology, Chemistry and Computer Science has been formulated.

“Following are the main points of the 2024 policy for SSC-II and HSSC-II practical examinations in the above mentioned subjects:

i. The existing pattern of practicals will continue for the transitional period of 2024 examinations with certain amendments i.e instead of note books and viva voce, there will be structured questions.

ii. Practical examinations will be set from the provided list of practicals. iii. There will be no marks for practical Note Books and viva voce

The marks of both the Practical Note Books and viva voce have been allocated to structured questions which will be answered on the provided answer sheets,” read the notification.