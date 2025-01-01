Shafqat Khan replaces Mumtaz Zahra Baloch as Foreign Office spokesperson

ISLAMABAD – Shafqat Ali Khan has been appointed as the new spokesperson for Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as he replaced Mumtaz Zahra Baloch.

Khan was reportedly serving as Additional Secretary for Europe at the Foreign Office, and he brings vast experience to the conveted role, having previously held ambassadorial positions in Russia and several other nations.

As per reports, Mumtaz Baloch was appointed Pakistan’s new ambassador to France. This potential appointment comes after recommendations from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar.

The transition reflects the government’s ongoing efforts to strengthen and diversify Pakistan’s diplomatic presence on the global stage.